Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

One of the most interesting pieces of the Oklahoma State-Tulsa rematch is when it’s happening in 2026. It’s the season opener for both teams.

By the time the two schools met last season the Cowboys had played two games and the Golden Hurricane had played three games, as they took advantage of a chance to get a head start at zero week. Both teams had a certain idea what they were.

Their matchup on Sept. 5 will be a much different scenario. The Cowboys have a new head coach in Eric Morris, and most of the roster is new — either transfers from other schools or freshmen recruits. Tulsa is entering its second season under head coach Tre Lamb and coming off a 4-8 season. He’s dealing with turnover, too.

With both teams looking for a fresh start and trying to get a feel for their identities, here are two matchups that could decide the game.

OSU RB Caleb Hawkins vs. the Tulsa Run Defense

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it would be easy to point out that the Cowboys have the best passer in the country last season in former North Texas star Drew Mestemaker, Hawkins had a great season for the Mean Green. He set the FBS record for touchdowns scored by a freshman with 29 and led FBS in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and scoring. He rushed for 1,434 rushing yards, ranking fifth in the country.

A great running game is a football team’s best friend, especially one with so many new pieces. Hawkins is also a Shawnee, Okla., product, and is returning home after he left for North Texas and played as a true freshman. He’ll have built-in chemistry with the other UNT transfers that made the jump.

Tulsa had one of the worst run defenses in the country, ranked No. 111 as it allowed 182.4 yards per game. The Golden Hurricane lost some of its best defensive pieces, too. This is a matchup the Cowboys must exploit. If they can control its offense with the run, they can take early control of the game.

OSU Pass Rush vs. Tulsa QB Baylor Hayes

Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Baylor Hayes. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Hayes should be a better passer in 2026, and he was solid a year ago. He threw for 2,158 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. With 2,346 yards of total offense, he set a Tulsa record for a freshman. He’s the type of quarterback that could take a jump to 3,000 passing yards or more if he develops the way Lamb hopes.

The Cowboys remember him — or at least the Cowboys that are left from last year’s team remember him. He threw for 219 yards and a touchdown. Oklahoma State had one of the worst pass defenses in the country a year ago. It ranked No. 119 and allowed 252.4 yards per game. Some of that is on the secondary. But the Cowboys only had 22 sacks and OSU’s 1.83 sacks per game was tied for No. 86 in the country.

Boosting the pass rush is a priority. The Cowboys have a mix of holdovers, transfers from around the country and transfers from Morris’ former school, North Texas. One of the central figures could be redshirt junior defensive end Keviyan Huddleston, who had five sacks and nine tackles for loss for the Mean Green in 2025.

If the Cowboys want to control the game, controlling Hayes’ pocket and collapsing it with a consistent pass rush is a good place to start.