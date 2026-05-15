Why Donovan Green Isn’t Worried About New Offense at Oklahoma State

For the third time in his collegiate career, Donovan Green is starting over.

The redshirt senior from Houston, Texas, is on his third college in his fifth season. He began his career at Texas A&M, followed by a move to LSU. After the coaching change for the Tigers, as they flipped Brian Kelly for Lane Kiffin, Green felt out the transfer market one more time and landed with the Cowboys, who have their own new coach in Eric Morris.

He told OKState.com earlier this year that OSU is not only his third school, but that Morris’ air raid offense will be his fifth different offense. It’s made him highly adaptable.

"Everywhere is gonna be hard, but being able to take in what they give you, study a playbook, be able to be coachable in every aspect, be able to take criticism,” he said. “That's how you learn from mistakes to get better."

Donovan Green’s Long Road to Stillwater

Oklahoma State football player Donovan Green. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green played prep ball at Dickinson High School in Houston. The former four-star recruit was a district MVP his senior year and was named a 2022 Under Armour All-American. That landed him at Texas A&M, which at the time was being coached by Jimbo Fisher.

He made an impact as a true freshman. He caught 22 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns while he was named the Aggie Offense Top Newcomer Award.

But injuries slowed his career. Before the following season, he suffered a knee injury that forced him to redshirt for 2023. In 2024 he played in eight games but didn’t record a single statistic as he played primarily on special teams.

He went to LSU last season looking for more playing time. He played in every LSU game, but he didn’t start. Worse, he only caught two passes.

He enters his final season looking to make an impact, any impact he can. He said he already feels at home with the Cowboys, who have more than 60 transfers in Morris’ first season at the helm.

“"My personal goal is to get on the field and be the best I can,” he said. “It's been a while since I've been able to contribute heavily to the team and be that guy on the team and be able to get out there and catch passes and run block. This is an opportunity for me to get out there and do that. I'm really grateful for it.

Green and Morris will make their Cowboys debut on Sept. 5 at Tulsa. Following that, the Cowboys host Oregon on Sept. 12 in their biggest non-conference game of the season.