Cowboys See Little Movement In Weekly Polls Following Win Over Kansas State

Marshall Levenson

As every Sunday comes after a college football Saturday, the weekly rankings come out in the Amway Coaches and AP Top 25 polls.

A narrow 20-18 win over the Kansas State Wildcats made it difficult to predict what the Cowboys movement would be in the polls, or if it would even move at all. Well, now that it is 1 o'clock, both of the polls have been released. 

The first to be released was the Amway Coaches Poll, who happened to drop the Cowboys one spot to No. 13. 

The drop is an interesting one, seeing how the Cowboys won on the road and the defense showed its dominance once again. The offense for the Cowboys, which was slow for a majority of the game, seems to have put the Cowboys at a disadvantage once again. 

The AP Poll decided to stay put with the Cowboys and keep them at No. 14. 

The one spot drop and staying put are not that much of a surprise as the Cowboys did not wow anybody but they also did not lose.

The Cowboys have a bye week for this upcoming Saturday and then will take on Oklahoma in Norman for the yearly Bedlam matchup. This bye week will be about getting healthy just as much as preparing for Oklahoma. 

The defense has stayed elite for the entire season with the offense being the sketchy one at times. Will two weeks be enough time for the offense to work out their kinks? 

Oklahoma also has a bye week ahead of Bedlam, which means the matchup will likely be No. 14 vs. No. 19, what they are currently ranked as now. Not only will it be a ranked matchup, it will also be a major deciding factor of who will be playing in the Big 12 championship game. 

