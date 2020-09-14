Game Details Announced for Oklahoma State's Big 12 Opener Against West Virginia

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has yet to begin the 2020 season and we already know game details for the Pokes' Big 12 opener against West Virginia.

The Big 12 announced on Monday morning Oklahoma State and West Virginia will kick off Big 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.

Oklahoma State might not be getting night games on a weekly basis, but it's very apparent the Cowboys are commanding big-time television attention this season.

The Cowboys are set to kick off their 2020 season this coming Saturday against Tulsa in Stillwater. The game, originally scheduled for Sept. 12, was rescheduled to Sept. 19 due to coronavirus precautions taken by Tulsa.

The Hurricane had dealt with a rash of positive cases throughout fall camp and as a result, only had a handful of practices under their belts by last week.

The Cowboys are itching to get going with the season. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said in his weekly Monday Zoom call with the media that his players were tired of practice.

"We've had so many practices that we guy [our guys] off on Friday, and then we gave them off [Sunday] and today [Monday]," said coach Gundy. "They're just tired of practicing, in my opinion, but the preparation in this sport, the physicality is so important that we have to continue to push through it. But we have allowed them to have more days off just recently because the push back of the schedule."

West Virginia is coming off a beat down of Eastern Kentucky this past weekend. The Mountaineers rolled to a 56-10 win in their season opener and were one of the few bright spots in the Big 12.

On the day, they amassed an impressive 624 yards of total offense, with quarterback Jarret Doege going 19-of-25 for 228 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He did not play in the second half.

WVU also ran the ball well with junior Leddie Brown leading the way with 10 carries for 123 yards and touchdowns, while redshirt junior Alec Sinkfield carried the ball 15 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns.