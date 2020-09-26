SI.com
Oklahoma State-West Virginia: Official Game Thread

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Both Oklahoma State and West Virginia cleared COVID-19 protocol on Friday and the Big 12 opener for both teams is finally here!

The Cowboys are wearing all-white 1987 throwback uniforms to honor Cowboy great Thurman Thomas, who's the first induction into Oklahoma State football's Ring of Honor.

The big question going into this game for Oklahoma State is at offensive line and quarterback. Quarterback Spencer Sanders left the game against Tulsa at the end of the first quarter with a lower leg injury. On the offensive line, Charlie Dickey lost guard Cole Birmingham and tackle Hunter Anthony.

Spencer is a game-time decision, though he is dressed out and went through pregame warmups.

PREGAME

Oklahoma State is making their way to the field!

The Cowboys win the toss and will be kicking off to start the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Freshman Shane Illingworth is getting the start for the Cowboy!

Cowboy defense forces a second-straight Mountaineer punt on an impressive 3rd and long stop! Illingworth leading the Cowboys back on the field after the timeout.

Punt: 4th and 2 and the Cowboys elect to punt. Crowd wasn't happy, but it was easily one of the best punts of Tom Hutton's short OSU career as he pins WVU back on the five yard line.

End of the first quarter:

Oklahoma State and WVU enters the second quarter 0-0

Shane Illingworth: 5-of-7 for 61 yards

Tylan Wallace: Two receptions for 36 yards

Malcolm Rodriguez: Three tackles, two solo

SECOND QUARTER

PUNT! The Cowboy defense comes up big once again and forces another WVU punt after Rodarius Williams records his second pass break up of the game!

TOUCHDOWN! LD Brown breaks off a 66-yard touchdown run to put the Pokes on top (13:43) Oklahoma State leads WVU 7-0!

TOUCHDOWN! Trace Ford strips Doege and Tyren Irby gets the scoop and score! (11:07) Oklahoma State leads 14-0.

No. 1-21
Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Cowboy defense on the field to start the game. Let's see if they can carry over their success against Tulsa.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Big stop on third and long there for the Pokes.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

That was an impressive start for Illingworth connecting with Dillon Stoner deep down the field. The play is under review as the refs say the ball hit the turf.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Liking what I see so far. D looks stout again

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Call confirmed, no catch. 2nd and 10 from the OSU 25.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Weren't able to pick up the first down, but that was a decent start for Illingworth.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Not bad, much closer to being in a rhythm than the ‘Eers. D will get the stop & ball back

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

WVU's running game is starting to heat up on this drive. The offsides penalty certainly didn't help.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

That's one of the best plays from Rodarius Williams on that last play. Also, what a hit by Devin Harper.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

The defense came up huge there on 3rd and long. Cameron Murray with the stop to force another WVU punt.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Time to chip & grind down the field, and set up the medium-long ball

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

They need to try and get the run game going. OSU needs Chuba to be good this season.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Impressive connection from Illingworth to Wallace on 3rd and long. Free play as WVU jumped offsides and the Pokes made the most of it.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

4th and 2 and the Cowboys elect to punt. Crowd wasn't happy, but it was easily one of the best punts of Tom Hutton's short OSU career as he pins WVU back on the five yard line.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Big third down here for the OSU defense.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Rodarius Williams is playing really well today.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

LD Brown is absolutely making the most of his senior season in Stillwater. He's been so impressive this year.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Not diggin’ the missed tackles

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Love me some D TD’s!

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

This defense is so much fun to watch.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Man, Doege is taking some shots this afternoon. Also, great job by Williams on the outside.

