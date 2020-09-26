Oklahoma State-West Virginia: Official Game Thread

STILLWATER -- Both Oklahoma State and West Virginia cleared COVID-19 protocol on Friday and the Big 12 opener for both teams is finally here!

The Cowboys are wearing all-white 1987 throwback uniforms to honor Cowboy great Thurman Thomas, who's the first induction into Oklahoma State football's Ring of Honor.

The big question going into this game for Oklahoma State is at offensive line and quarterback. Quarterback Spencer Sanders left the game against Tulsa at the end of the first quarter with a lower leg injury. On the offensive line, Charlie Dickey lost guard Cole Birmingham and tackle Hunter Anthony.

Spencer is a game-time decision, though he is dressed out and went through pregame warmups.

PREGAME

Oklahoma State is making their way to the field!

The Cowboys win the toss and will be kicking off to start the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Freshman Shane Illingworth is getting the start for the Cowboy!

Cowboy defense forces a second-straight Mountaineer punt on an impressive 3rd and long stop! Illingworth leading the Cowboys back on the field after the timeout.

Punt: 4th and 2 and the Cowboys elect to punt. Crowd wasn't happy, but it was easily one of the best punts of Tom Hutton's short OSU career as he pins WVU back on the five yard line.

End of the first quarter:

Oklahoma State and WVU enters the second quarter 0-0

Shane Illingworth: 5-of-7 for 61 yards

Tylan Wallace: Two receptions for 36 yards

Malcolm Rodriguez: Three tackles, two solo

SECOND QUARTER

PUNT! The Cowboy defense comes up big once again and forces another WVU punt after Rodarius Williams records his second pass break up of the game!

TOUCHDOWN! LD Brown breaks off a 66-yard touchdown run to put the Pokes on top (13:43) Oklahoma State leads WVU 7-0!

TOUCHDOWN! Trace Ford strips Doege and Tyren Irby gets the scoop and score! (11:07) Oklahoma State leads 14-0.