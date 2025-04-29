Oklahoma State WR Duo Looking to Make Most of NFL Opportunity
A couple of Oklahoma State star receivers will be looking to make an impact at the next level.
OSU’s time at the NFL Draft was filled with action, as four Cowboys heard their names called. Nick Martin, Collin Oliver, Ollie Gordon and Korie Black were among the players taken throughout the seven rounds of the NFL Draft.
While OSU was well-represented in the draft, there were still some talented players who didn’t quite make the cut on draft night. Among those who didn’t hear their name called was a special wide receiver duo.
Brennan Presley signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. Meanwhile, Rashod Owens did the same with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Presley, of course, finished his career in Stillwater as OSU’s all-time leader in receptions. He also became the only Cowboy to rack up at least 1,000 all-purpose yards in four seasons.
His impact was never questioned as he was one of the most prolific players in OSU history. Being used in a variety of ways, Presley was also a threat to make a big play.
However, Owens was more of an underdog story in Stillwater. Owens’ path to the field wasn’t always as clear, but he had no issues making a name for himself when opportunity knocked in 2023.
He finished his fourth season at OSU with 63 catches for 895 yards and five touchdowns. While he had plenty of big performances throughout his career, one of his most memorable came in OSU’s Bedlam win in 2023. He ended the rivalry matchup with 10 catches for 136 yards and was Alan Bowman’s main target in the win.
Although those two went through various quarterbacks and roles throughout their time in Stillwater, they were always ready to make a big play for the Cowboys. That duo was dominant for OSU in the 2023 campaign, when the team surprised the country and made a Big 12 Championship appearance en route to a 10-win season.
Assuming those two can get a chance to showcase their skills at the next level, it would be no surprise if that pair of Cowboy receivers is in the NFL for a long time.