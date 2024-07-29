Oklahoma State WR Justin Blackmon Among Top 25 CFB Players Since 2000
Oklahoma State has been a hub for some of the best wide receivers in recent history, and one stands out above the rest.
Since 2000, OSU has had no shortage of incredible players at wide receiver. Ranging from Rashaun Woods to Dez Bryant to James Washington, Stillwater has seen some of the best in college football.
Despite the immense amount of talent OSU has seen, Justin Blackmon’s time in Stillwater was unforgettable for a number of reasons. In ESPN’s ranking of the top 25 college football players since 2000, Blackmon earned the No. 21 spot on the list, which ranks him as the third-best wide receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald and DeVonta Smith.
Blackmon’s career at OSU started strong with a 20-catch, 260-yard campaign as a freshman in 2009. He followed that by winning back-to-back Biletnikoff Awards.
In 2010, Blackmon burst onto the scene as the nation’s best receiver and formed a nearly unstoppable duo with quarterback Brandon Weeden. As a sophomore, Blackmon had 111 catches for 1,782 yards and 20 touchdowns.
That season, he secured his first 200-yard game with 10 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown in a win against Texas Tech. Getting at least 100 receiving yards each game, Blackmon helped lead the Cowboys to an 11-2 season, which he capped off with a two-touchdown performance against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.
In 2011, Blackmon became the second player to win multiple Biletnikoff Awards, joining Michael Crabtree, who did so in 2007-08. That season, Blackmon had 121 catches for 1,522 yards and 18 touchdowns.
In the best season in OSU history, the Cowboys went 12-1 and narrowly missed out on the national title game. Blackmon had perhaps the best performance of his college career in his final game. He had eight catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 41-38 win against No. 4 Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl.
After Blackmon’s incredible career in Stillwater, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 5 pick in 2012. Although off-field troubles prematurely ended his NFL career, Blackmon’s three years at OSU cemented his legacy as one of the best college players ever.
