Oklahoma State WR Posts Fastest Touchdown in Week 5
The Cowboys were down 7-3 early in the second quarter against Kansas State this past Saturday when the offense caught lightning in a bottle. Oklahoma State was facing a 2nd & 5 from the 23-yard line when Cowboy offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn dug deep into his back of tricks.
OSU quarterback Alan Bowman took the flea flicker deep at the 11-yard line and found wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling wide open at the 35-yard line. Like a sprinter in the open 100 meters once Stribling heard the pistols firing, he was off to the races. The 77-yard touchdown was the longest of De’Zhaun’s collegiate career but a deeper dive into the numbers makes the long TD even that much more impressive.
Stribling hit another gear once he was in the open field and reached a top speed of 22.3 MPH. It was the fastest top speed reached during week 5 according to Reel Analytics. He was a full MPH faster than Maryland’s Roman Hemby who reached 21.3 MPH on his 75-yard touchdown scamper against Indiana.
How do those numbers stack up against the elite speedsters of 2024? Entering the 2024 NCAA football season, only three collegiate players who were clocked in 2023 had faster times than OSU’s De’Zhaun Stribling. His speed of 22.3 MPH was tied for fourth with Jaydon Blue of Texas.
With five weeks down in the 2024 NCAA football season De’Zhaun’s 77-yard touchdown on Saturday was the fastest recorded time of the season. Only two players have cracked the 22 MPH mark this season and the No. 1 spot belongs to the Cowboy receiver.
Compared to the NFL times through two weeks, De’Zhaun’s touchdown against Kansas State puts him into the elite speed category. Nico Collins of the Houston Texas held the top spot in the National Football League when he reached a top speed of 21.89 MPH on a 55-yard reception.
The fastest recorded time in history since speed became a statistic belongs to Tyreek Hill who reached a top speed of 23.24 MPH in 2016 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Raheem Mostert joined the 23 MPH club in 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He blazed down the sidelines for an 80-yard touchdown to the tune of 23.09 MPH.
De’Zhaun Stribling is a next level talent at wide receiver who has proven he has the speed to produce a breakout season in 2024. Don’t blink when No. 1 has the football in his hands.
