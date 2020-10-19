SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Updates COVID-19 Numbers; Zero Active Cases in Athletic Department

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- After having the Baylor game postponed last week, Oklahoma State athletics needed some good news. Well, they've got it. The athletic department announced on Monday the weekly COVID-19 numbers are there were zero active cases through Oct. 18.

That number, zero, is throughout every sport on campus.

Oklahoma State has done a great job keeping its athletes safe since they started returning to campus back on June 1. As the graphic shows above, there have been a cumulative total of 128 positive cases since June 1 in all sports.

To put that number into perspective, the football program has 125 players on the team, scholarship and walk-on players combined.

This is a huge accomplishment as there have been multiple programs across the country, two of which Oklahoma State were scheduled to play so far this season, Baylor and Tulsa, that have had to shutdown football activities multiple times throughout the season and have also had to postpone games.

The most recent for the Cowboys being Baylor. The Cowboys were scheduled to play the Bears this past weekend, but Baylor had to suspend all football activities the week of the game following a rash of positive cases among the players and coaching staff. That marked the third game this season Baylor has either postponed or had postponed due to positive cases.

As it is, Oklahoma State is scheduled to face Iowa State this coming Saturday, Oct. 23 in Stillwater. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on FOX.

Football

