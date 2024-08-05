Ollie Gordon Headlines Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List
Oklahoma State’s best player could earn the title of college football’s best player.
On Monday, the Walter Camp Football Foundation unveiled its watch list for the 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. OSU running back Ollie Gordon made an appearance as the only Cowboy on the list.
Gordon is one of nine Big 12 players to make the list, pairing with Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks as the only running backs from the conference. Last season, Gordon won the Doak Walker Award for best running back in the country. Leading the nation in rushing, Gordon had 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns while leading OSU to a 10-win season.
After playing limited snaps in the first three games, Gordon’s hope of winning an award for the best player in college football was a long shot. Still, Gordon finished seventh in Heisman voting and was a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Award.
As one of the oldest college football awards, the Walter Camp Award has already made its way to Stillwater, with Barry Sanders winning in 1988. For Gordon to become the second Cowboy to win, he will likely need to lead the nation in rushing again and have OSU in contention for a College Football Playoff spot.
Last season, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the award and marked the second straight season a quarterback won the award. However, it has not been long since a running back won the award, with Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III winning in 2021.
The award has gone to a running back 22 times throughout its history, and Gordon has one of the most compelling cases over the past few seasons. While this is far from the only watch list Gordon will grace this preseason, his inclusion confirms his impact as one of the best in college football.
