Ollie Gordon Releases Statement Regarding Recent Arrest
Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon made his first public statement since his arrest.
On Monday, the OSU running back posted a statement to social media regarding his recent off-field troubles. On June 30, Gordon was pulled over by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for suspicion of DUI. Along with multiple open bottles of alcohol in his vehicle, Gordon reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.10 and 0.11.
I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th,” Gordon said in his statement. “I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans.
“Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you.”
Big 12 Media Days begin on Tuesday, and Gordon will be in attendance as originally scheduled. He will be joined by coach Mike Gundy, Alan Bowman, Nick Martin and Collin Oliver.
While Gordon has released a statement on the matter, OSU has yet to make any comments. Of course, with Gundy fielding questions this week, that will soon change.
The Cowboys kick off their season on Aug. 31 against South Dakota State. If any discipline is handed down to Gordon, it would likely affect his availability for the season opener.
Given the team's lack of attention to the issue, it seems unlikely that any severe punishment, if any, will occur. Considering Gordon’s aspirations as a Heisman hopeful and OSU’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff, avoiding any off-field issues will be imperative for the star running back moving forward.
