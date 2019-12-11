Oklahoma State's Bowl Gift From Texas Bowl

STILLWATER -- This is always a fun article to do and to read, it's a look at the bowl gifts that the players will be receiving from their respective bowls.

As for Oklahoma State and Texas A & M, they're in for a fun week and a solid gift package.

They're going to receive a gift card for Academy, a Justin cowboy hat, a belt buckle and a bandana, the perfect look for any Cowboy. They're also going to be getting an Adidas duffle bag, as well as a shoe bag and toiletry bag.

Not sure how much use the Adidas products are going to be used seeing as Oklahoma State's a Nike school, but they'd make a nice late Christmas gift.

They're also set to have quite a bit of fun put on by the folks at the Texas Bowl. Robert Allen wrote about that and you can read about it here.

247Sports put together the list of all the bowl games and their gift suites. Let's take a look around at the other bowl games and see what some of the best gifts are.

Obviously, the semifinal games are always solid. The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl is giving out a PlayStation PS4 gift package, an Ogio Shuttle Pack backpack, an Ice Shaker insulated bottle, a Fossil watch and "History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of the Game" book.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is giving out a $390 Vanilla Visa gift card, a Fossil watch and a commemorative bowl game football.

And here's just a quick look at some of the other top bowl gifts that players will be receiving this season.

The Outback Bowl is also giving out a Fossil Watch, a Jostens ring, a $125 Amazon gift card and an Outback Steakhouse gift card. Heck. Yes.

The Valero Alamo Bowl is one of the best gift suites as the players will get a paid of Apple AirPods Pro, a Michael Kors watch, a $115 Amazon gift card, a helmet and a team panoramic photo. Super solid.

While you might not want to play in this game, the Cheez-It Bowl might be giving out one of the best swag bags of all the bowls. The players will receive a GoPro Hero 7 WITH accessories and a carrying case, a Fossil watch, Oakley sunglasses, an Ogio Shuttle Pack backpack, "History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of the Game" book, an Ice Shaker insulated bottle and Branded Bills cap and travel case.

It might just be me, but that gift suite almost makes the Cheez-It Bowl worth it.