Oklahoma State 2020 Commitment Class: Athletes

(As Oklahoma State announces the signing of each player, we'll be going in and marking them as signed. We'll also be posting graphics on our Twitter and Facebook accounts!)

STILLWATER -- The December signing period is finally upon us! All throughout the day, Oklahoma State will be receiving the signatures from their 2020 commitment class. So, we're going to be taking a look at the most in-depth recruiting profiles you'll find anywhere on the Cowboys 19 commitments.

Rather than release several articles, or two large offensive and defensive articles, we'll be breaking them up into their respective position groups, so it'll be easier for you to find info on all the players.

We're going to start first with the athlete position group. What we mean by athlete is that these guys played multiple positions in high school, and Oklahoma State is planning on using them in a variety of different ways.

This group consists of three athletes, Zach Middleton out of Bishop Kelley, Rashod Owens out of San Antonio Roosevelt and Brennan Presley out of Bixby.

Zach Middleton, Ath., 5-9, 180, Tulsa (Bishop Kelley), Okla.

It was a tough senior season for Middleton as he injured his knee in the summer, then came back and played a little in week four vs. Tulsa Hale. But he injured the meniscus further and that was it for the season as he had arthroscopic surgery to repair the damage. The good news is he will soon be released and can start working toward his summer enrollment at Oklahoma State. He made quite the impression in his junior season helping Bishop Kelley to the semifinals where they lost to Ardmore and finished 10-2 for the season. Middleton was a huge part of that rushing for over 1,100-yards. I have always thought of him as a defensive player at safety, but he is capable of playing anywhere. He made a strong impression on his talented teammates in 7-on-7 in the winter and the summer. He has such a great mind for the game that he is able to tell other players on the field what their assignment is, what route to run, who to cover on defense and just about anything else. He reminds me of Wes Welker when he was at Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy’s son Gunnar, a 7-on-7 teammate of Middleton told his dad he had better recruit him because Gunnar thought he would be in the NFL someday. Middleton was offered on the spot at a junior day by Iowa State and Oklahoma State had to battle, but he committed the next week.

Middleton’s monster junior season

105 carries for 1,129-yards, 15 TD, 8.4-ypc average; 200-yard receiving, 83 total tackles, 42 unassisted, 11 passes defended, 1 int., 2 fumbles forced

Rashod Owens, WR/Ath., 6-1, 185, San Antonio (Roosevelt), Texas

Oklahoma State made the offer late, Dec. 6, but they were able to beat out offers from Kansas, Tulane, UTSA, Texas State, Army, Colorado State, Georgia Southern and more. Owens has fluctuated between running back and wide receiver, but his athletic skill is undeniable as he was the San Antonio Express-News Field Athlete of the Year last spring from the track and field season. Owens set a personal best in finishing third in the triple jump at State with a 49’-10.75” effort. He also qualified for the State Meet with a 23’-7.25” jump in the long jump. This season he helped Roosevelt to a playoff season and a 9-2 record with a 6-1 district mark. He set the tone early in district play with 192-yards and three touchdowns against San Antonio Reagan. He was unanimous All-District 27-6A both as a junior and as a senior. He also plays basketball. The question is where he plays and that could end up waiting for an answer until he is there in person.

Year/Season – Rushing Stats car.-yds-avg-TDs – Receiving Stats rec.-yds.-avg.-TDs

2017/Soph. – 91 car.-543-yds-6.0-ypc-3 TD – 22 rec.-267-yds-12.2-ypr-4 TD

2018/Jr. – 49 car.-324-yds.-6.6-ypc-5 TD – 34 rec.-589-yds-17.3-ypr-6 TD

2019/Sr. – 173 car.-1,454-yds.-8.4-ypc-23 TD – 16 rec.-210-yds-13.1-ypr-1 TD

Brennan Presley, WR, 5-8, 170, Bixby, Okla.

Presley earned the honor of Gatorade Player of the Year in the State of Oklahoma on the day of the Class 6A-II State Championship Game against Stillwater. That night he scored two touchdowns in the Spartans second of back-to-back championship wins in the championship game, both over Stillwater. Presley scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Mason Williams for Bixby’s first touchdown. He had a 98-yard kickoff return to answer a Stillwater touchdown in the third quarter. Besides his kickoff return, Presley rushed nine times for 43-yards and caught 16 passes for 169-yards. He had total offense of 260-yards in the game. Presley has played both ways as a receiver and a cornerback for Bixby and he is a two-time All-State player in both The Oklahoma and The Tulsa World newspapers. He's also a shoe-in to be an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State player. We think he is way underrated based only on his height, but he is easily the most explosive player in recent memory in Oklahoma. He has also been a star in the summer in 7-on-7 and made and incredible catch in the Southwest 7-vs-7 Tournament in Arkansas that was featured as a top 10 play on Sports Center on ESPN. He is also a standout in track too.

Presley’s high school numbers from his senior and junior seasons at Bixby

Year/Season – Carries – Rush-Yds. – TDs – Rec. – Rec-Yds. – Avg. - TDs – Return Avg. – TDs – Tackles – Int.

2019/Sr. season – 17 – 123-yds. – 1 – 98-rec – 1,517-yds.- 15.48-ypr – 24 - 24.36-yds. KOR – 2 – 25-tackles – 7 int. (2TD)

2018/Jr. season – 18 – 238-yds. – 5 - 67-rec – 1,081-yds – 16.1-ypr – 10 – 59.0-yds. KOR – 1 – 25-tackles – 6 int.