Oklahoma State 2020 Commitment Class: Defensive Linemen

STILLWATER -- The December signing period is finally upon us! All throughout the day, Oklahoma State will be receiving the signatures from their 2020 commitment class. So, we're going to be taking a look at the most in-depth recruiting profiles you'll find anywhere on the Cowboys 19 commitments.

Rather than release several articles, or two large offensive and defensive articles, we'll be breaking them up into their respective position groups, so it'll be easier for you to find info on all the players.

Next on the list is the defensive linemen. There are only two in this class as the Cowboys aren't losing much in the outgoing class. This class consists of Tyren Irby and Grant Mahon.

Tyren Irby, DE, 6-3, 235, Northwest Mississippi C.C./Lake Cormorant, Miss.

Irby helped lead Northwest Mississippi to an 8-3 record and 4-2 in the tough Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Conference. He earned second-team All-Conference honors and was credited with being an explosive defender. He is excellent at getting off the line of scrimmage and getting into a disruptive mode in the backfield. Speed is his attribute and you can see he needs to improve on his strength as bigger offensive tackles can give him problems if they can catch him. He will be in at mid-year and Rob Glass and the strength staff will help him.

He was recruited in high school by Missouri State and all of the junior colleges. In high school, he earned All-District honors and also played in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic. He is set to study Criminal Justice at Oklahoma State.

Year/Season – Total Tackles – TFL – Sacks – QB Hurries – PBU – Fum.F – Fum. R

2016-H.S. Sr. – 63 tackles – 9.0 tfl – 6.5 sacks – NA – 8 pbu – 1 ff – 1 fr

2017-JC Fr. – 8 tackles – 1.0 tfl – none – 1 hurry – 1 pbu – none – none

2018-JC RS Fr. – 19 tackles – 6.0 tfl – 1.5 sacks – 3 hurries – 2 pbu – none – none

2019-Soph. – 40 tackles (15 ut) – 10.5 tfl – 6.0 sacks – 6 hurries – 5 pbu – 2 ff – none

Grant Mahon, DT, 6-4, 280, Denton (Guyer), Texas

A great story in that Mahon committed to Oklahoma State in July of 2018 off a very successful sophomore season at Denton Guyer. Mahon had played as a freshman at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas and then moved to Denton where he had a chance to play big boy football in Class 6A, now Class 6A-Division 2. His sophomore season, he played varsity for the Wildcats and head coach John Walsh. He made 33 tackles and seven tackles for loss, big numbers for a sophomore defensive lineman. Oklahoma State recruited him off those numbers and he was the earliest commitment after Plainview offensive tackle Eli Russ. Both stuck with their pledges, but Mahon was happy to have made his because he suffered a back injury that caused him to miss his entire junior season. It was career threatening, but Mahon has made it back and now this coming Saturday, he and his teammates will play Austin Westlake for the Texas Class 6A-Division 2 State Championship in AT & T Cowboys Stadium in Arlington. The Wildcats are 14-1 and went 6-1 in district. They defeated Spring Westfield last Saturday to advance and handled Westfield 35-17. This was one line from the game story by Reece Waddell in the Denton-Record News, “Cooper Lanz, Devin Goree, and Grant Mahon made a living in Westfield’s backfield, disrupting plays before they even had a chance to develop.” It’s a great story and could have a very special ending on Saturday in Jerry’s World.

Year/Season – UT-AT-Tackles – TFL – Sacks – QBH – Fum.R

2017 – Soph. – 17-16-33 tt – 7.0 tfl – 2.0 sks. – 4 - -

2018 – Jr. – Missed the full season with back injury

2019 – Sr. – 29-15-44 tt – 9.0 tfl.