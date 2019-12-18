Oklahoma State 2020 Commitment Class: Linebackers

(As Oklahoma State announces the signing of each player, we'll be going in and marking them as signed. We'll also be posting graphics on our Twitter and Facebook accounts!)

STILLWATER -- The December signing period is finally upon us! All throughout the day, Oklahoma State will be receiving the signatures from their 2020 commitment class. So, we're going to be taking a look at the most in-depth recruiting profiles you'll find anywhere on the Cowboys 19 commitments.

Rather than release several articles, or two large offensive and defensive articles, we'll be breaking them up into their respective position groups, so it'll be easier for you to find info on all the players.

Next up is the linebacker group. This is a fun group of it features two in-state dynamos: Jeff Roberson and Cole Thompson.

Jeff Roberson, ILB, 6-2, 215, Choctaw, Okla.

Roberson is a freakish athlete with his size and his ability to run as he runs sprints and sprint relays in track. He was at Harrah as a sophomore and junior and was one of the top running backs in the state, but finished his senior season at Choctaw. That's when he focused on his play on defense and totaled 170 tackles in helping the Yellow Jackets to a semifinal run in the playoffs before losing for the second time to Stillwater. Roberson saw his recruiting blow up in the summer as Kansas, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska and Texas Tech all offered with Oklahoma State right in there, but Roberson wasted little time in accepting the Cowboys offer. Watching him play linebacker is a lot of fun with the combination of his quickness and his football IQ. His experience on the offensive side of the ball translates well in his play and anticipation on defense. He is almost certain to earn All-State honors after this senior season and as a junior at Harrah he was honorable mention All-State and honorable mention Little All-City according to The Oklahoman.

Year/Season – Rushing Stats – Rec. Stats – Tackles – TFL – Int.

2017/Soph. – 166 car.-763-yds. 8 TD – NA – NA – NA – NA

2018/Jr. – 143 car.-1,204-yds-13 TD – NA – 117 tackles-NA-NA

2019/Sr. – 9 car.-57-yds – 2 rec.-80-yds-2 TD – 173 tackles-8.0 tfl-2 int.

Cole Thompson, ILB, 6-2, 215, Norman, Okla.

Thompson is a great story in that he didn’t think he was good enough to play college football, which is nuts considering his ability to tackle and tackle a bunch. When he was chosen for the The Oklahoman’s preseason Top 30, he gave Scott Wright this quote, “I didn’t really think I was good enough,” said the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker who is No. 14 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 recruit rankings for the class of 2020. “It just never crossed my mind that I was any good.” His father is a firefighter and Thompson said he was thinking of enlisting in the military to get his college paid for. He showed up at an Oklahoma State camp and made a strong impression and it was long after that he was offered a scholarship. He played AAU basketball with then defensive end commitment Brynden Walker out of Bishop McGuinness, but Walker de-committed in the summer and switched to OU. Thompson is from Norman, but said all along he wanted to be at Oklahoma State. He has good speed and plays a rawboned brand of physical football when you watch him.

Year/Season – UT-AT-Tackles – TFL – Sacks – Fum.F – Fum.R

2018/Jr. – 66-28-94 tackles – 8.0 tfl – 1.0 sack – 1 ff – 1 fr

2019/Sr. – 68-28-96 tackles – 10.0 tfl – 6.0 sacks – NA – NA