Updated Look at the 2020 Signing Class: ATH

STILLWATER – With the ink of the three expected signatures for Oklahoma State during the February signing period now dry, we’re going to be taking an updated look at the complete signing class.

We’ve published the late signing period additions of quarterback Ethan Bullock, linebacker Lamont Bishop, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, as well as offensive lineman Josh Sills and defensive lineman Collin Clay that transferred into the program in January.

We’ve taken the time to go back through the profiles of the athletes that signed in December and updated the necessary stats to give everyone a refresher course on the guys that Mike Gundy and Co. are bringing in in the 2020 class.

We’ll also be breaking down each player into positions groups just as we did in December.

Mike Gundy discusses the three athletes that signed during the late signing period.

Zach Middleton, Ath., 5-9, 180, Tulsa (Bishop Kelley), Okla.

It was a tough senior season for Middleton as he injured his knee early and then came back and played a little in week four vs. Tulsa Hale and injured the meniscus further and that was it for the season as he has arthroscopic surgery to repair the damage. The good news is he will soon be released and can start working toward his summer enrollment at Oklahoma State. He made quite the impression in his junior season helping Bishop Kelley to the semifinals where they lost to Ardmore and finished 10-2 for the season. Middleton was a huge part of that rushing for over 1,100-yards. I have always thought of him as a defensive player at safety, but he is capable of playing anywhere. He made a strong impression on his talented teammates in 7-on-7 in the winter and the summer. He has such a great mind for the game that he is able to tell other players on the field what their assignment is, what route to run, who to cover on defense, and just about anything else. He reminds me of Wes Welker when he was at Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy’s son Gunnar, a 7-on-7 teammate of Middleton told his dad he had better recruit him because Gunnar thought he would be in the NFL someday. Middleton was offered on the spot at a junior day by Iowa State and Oklahoma State had to battle, but he committed the next week.

Middleton’s monster junior season

105 carries for 1,129-yards, 15 TD, 8.4-ypc average; 200-yard receiving, 83 total tackles, 42 unassisted, 11 passes defended, 1 int., 2 fumbles forced