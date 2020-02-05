Updated Look at the 2020 Signing Class: DB

STILLWATER – With the ink of the three expected signatures for Oklahoma State during the February signing period now dry, we’re going to be taking an updated look at the complete signing class.

We’ve published the late signing period additions of quarterback Ethan Bullock, linebacker Lamont Bishop, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, as well as offensive lineman Josh Sills and defensive lineman Collin Clay that transferred into the program in January.

We’ve taken the time to go back through the profiles of the athletes that signed in December and updated the necessary stats to give everyone a refresher course on the guys that Mike Gundy and Co. are bringing in in the 2020 class.

We’ll also be breaking down each player into positions groups just as we did in December.

Mike Gundy discusses the three athletes that signed during the late signing period.

Korie Black, CB, 6-1, 170, Waco (Connally), Texas

Black has been a stellar player for all four years in high school at Connally as he started playing varsity as a freshman and had 26 tackles and two fumbles forced in that season. He has become a two-way player and earned first-team Class 4A-8 All-District honors as a wide receiver and a cornerback in both his junior and senior seasons. As a senior he was also second-team All-District punter. He was also named honorable mention Associated Press Class 4A All-State. A track athlete that can run the 100, 200, and 400-meter sprints showing his explosive speed and endurance, he has become a shutdown corner in that opposing teams flat out won’t throw his direction. He had one interception and 29 tackles this past season. As a junior he had 33 tackles, three fumbles forced, and two fumbles recovered. As a junior he had 22 receptions for 468-yards and three touchdowns. He had over 500-yards as a senior as Connally went 12-1 and 6-0 in district before losing to Gilmer in the third round of the playoffs. Black got plenty of recruiting attention with over 20 offers including Baylor, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, SMU, Syracuse, and Texas Tech.

Jabbar Muhammad, CB, 5-10, 170, DeSoto, Texas

One heck of a pedigree as Muhammad is the cousin of Oklahoma State senior, team captain, and All-Big 12 cornerback A.J. Green. He has two older brothers playing college football as one is a corner at Nevada and the other is a safety at North Texas. Muhammad has been a stalwart two-year starter for the Eagles that was dominant as a junior causing teams to think twice about throwing his direction in his senior season. Muhammad was actually hurt by schools avoiding him and he was second-team All-District 6A-7. He has good speed, athleticism, but also has a real knack for covering receivers. He runs in the 4.5-range but his instincts make him faster. He also has a 30 plus inch vertical. Further proof of his prowess is what he did on the camp and the seven-on-seven circuit. He was the MVP last winter at the Next Level Athlete North Texas Top 100 Showcase. He owned the event according to Greg Powers of Texas Football and Next Level Athlete. I witnessed his play at the Under-Armour North Texas Regional at Arlington Martin High School and he was the defensive back MVP at that event.

Year/Season – UT-AT-Tackles – Int. – PD – Fum.F – Fum.R

2018/Jr. – 27-5-32 total – 5 int. – 18 pd – 1 ff – 1 fr

2019/Sr. – 28-6-34 total – 1 int. – 14 pd – NA – 1 fr

Jordan Reagan, CB, 6-2, 175, Bixby, Okla.

Reagan has excellent size and combines that with speed and agility. He is also a track athlete. One of the best aspects of getting Reagan is the experience he gained on a daily basis by going against fellow Oklahoma State commitment Brennan Presley. Reagan has honed his coverage skills in practice and in seven-on-seven work in the spring and summer. Reagan finished his senior season as a second-team All-State according to the Tulsa World. He has been was also named second-team Tulsa World All-World team after assisting Bixby in their back-to-back state championships in Class 6A-II. Reagan’s performance improved in his senior season.

Reagan’s high school numbers from his senior and junior seasons at Bixby

Year/Season – Rec. – Rec-Yds. – Avg. - TDs – Tackles – Int. – passes defender

2019/Sr. season – 4 -rec – 58-yds.- 14.5-ypr – 1 - 23-tackles – 0 – 3 pd

2018/Jr. season – 5-rec – 130-yds – 26.0-ypr – 1 – 32-tackles – 3 int. (TD) – 4 pd

*Nicholas Session, Saf., 6-0, 185, Salt Lake City (East), Utah

Session is one of the later commitments in the class as he made his official visit for the Kansas game after losing in the Utah Class 6A semifinals to American Fork on Friday afternoon, he flew to Oklahoma City and called his official visit life changing. It was commitment changing as he flipped from Utah State to the Cowboys. He also had offers from Hawaii, BYU, Oregon State, and Idaho State. The 6-0, 187-pound Session is ball hawker deluxe as he seems to find a way to get right where he needs to in coverage to come up with the interception. Earlier this season, he picked off a pass against number-two ranked Herriman on the last play of the game to seal an upset win for East. He had seven interceptions as a senior and he is not just a cover guy. Session was named first-team Deseret News 6A All-State. He makes ferocious tackles. His tackle total went to 72 as a senior and he had 39 as a junior with 23 unassisted and they were all fun to watch. He gets maximum leverage and explodes into the target resulting in some impressive collisions. Just check out his video and you will see what I’m talking about. Another bonus, he is a mid-year enrollee that gets a head start by being here for the spring.