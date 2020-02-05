Updated Look at the 2020 Signing Class: DL

STILLWATER – With the ink of the three expected signatures for Oklahoma State during the February signing period now dry, we’re going to be taking an updated look at the complete signing class.

We’ve published the late signing period additions of quarterback Ethan Bullock, linebacker Lamont Bishop, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, as well as offensive lineman Josh Sills and defensive lineman Collin Clay that transferred into the program in January.

We’ve taken the time to go back through the profiles of the athletes that signed in December and updated the necessary stats to give everyone a refresher course on the guys that Mike Gundy and Co. are bringing in in the 2020 class.

We’ll also be breaking down each player into positions groups just as we did in December.

Mike Gundy discusses the three athletes that signed during the late signing period.

Collin Clay, DL, (So.), 6-5, 285, Oklahoma City (Putnam City), Okla./Univ. of Arkansas

Transferred mid-year to Oklahoma State from Arkansas where he played in 11-of-12 games as a true freshman for the Razorbacks. He played an impressive 324 plays with 291 of those on the defensive line. He finished with 17 tackles, five tackles unassisted, and a half-tackle for a loss. His best game came against Texas A & M with three tackles, but he had two tackles in the game against eventual national champion LSU. He was a four-star prospect in high school at Putnam City High School. The Oklahoman named him an honorable mention All-State player and second-team All-Big City after he finished his senior season with 62 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and two passes broken up. He was selected to the International Bowl to play for USA football. His junior season he had 56 total tackles and 3.0 sacks. His sophomore season he had 40 tackles, and a sack. Clay had had offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Oregon, Texas Tech, Michigan, as well as Arkansas and Oklahoma State.

Tyren Irby, DE, (Jr.), 6-3, 235, Northwest Mississippi C.C./Lake Cormorant, Miss.

Irby helped lead Northwest Mississippi to an 8-3 record and 4-2 in the tough Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Conference. He earned second-team All-Conference honors and was credited with being an explosive defender. He is excellent at getting off the line of scrimmage and getting into a disruptive mode in the backfield. Speed Is his attribute and you can see he needs to improve on his strength as bigger offensive tackles can give him problems if they can catch him. He will be in at mid-year and Rob Glass and the strength staff will help him.

He was recruited in high school by Missouri State and all of the junior colleges. In high school he earned All-District honors and also played in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic. He is set to study Criminal Justice at Oklahoma State.

Year/Season – Total Tackles – TFL – Sacks – QB Hurries – PBU – Fum.Forced – Fum. Recovered

2016-H.S. Sr. – 63 tackles – 9.0 tfl – 6.5 sacks – NA – 8 pbu – 1 ff – 1 fr

2017-JC Fr. – 8 tackles – 1.0 tfl – none – 1 hurry – 1 pbu – none – none

2018-JC RS Fr. – 19 tackles – 6.0 tfl – 1.5 sacks – 3 hurries – 2 pbu – none – none

2019-Soph. – 40 tackles (15 ut) – 10.5 tfl – 6.0 sacks – 6 hurries – 5 pbu – 2 ff – none

Grant Mahon, DT, 6-4, 275, Denton (Guyer), Texas

A great story in that he committed to Oklahoma State in July of 2018 off a very successful sophomore season at Denton Guyer. Mahon had played as a freshman at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas and then moved to Denton where he had a chance to play big boy football in Class 6A, now Class 6A-Division 2. His sophomore season he played varsity for the Wildcats and head coach John Walsh. He made 33 tackles and seven tackles for loss, big numbers for a sophomore defensive lineman. Oklahoma State recruited him off those numbers and he was the earliest commitment after Plainview offensive tackle Eli Russ. Both stuck with their pledges, but Mahon was happy to have made his because he suffered a back injury that caused him to miss his entire junior season. It was career threatening. Mahon made it back and helped his teammates all the way to the Texas Class 6A-Division 2 State Championship in AT & T Cowboys Stadium in Arlington. Guyer lost that title game to Austin Westlake but the Wildcats finished 14-2 and went 6-1 in district. In the semifinal Guyer defeated Spring Westfield to advance 35-17. This was one line from the game story by Reece Waddell in the Denton-Record News, “Cooper Lanz, Devin Goree, and Grant Mahon made a living in Westfield’s backfield, disrupting plays before they even had a chance to develop.” He was a unanimous choice for first-team All-District 6A-5 defensive tackle. It’s a great story and could have even more to add as Mahon gets to Stillwater.

Year/Season – UT-AT-Tackles – TFL – Sacks – QBH – Fum.R

2017 – Soph. – 17-16-33 tt – 7.0 tfl – 2.0 sks. – 4 - -

2018 – Jr. – Missed the full season with back injury

2019 – Sr. – 34-17-51 tt – 11.0 tfl – 5.0 sacks – 7 – 2 fr