Updated Look at the 2020 Signing Class: LB

STILLWATER – With the ink of the three expected signatures for Oklahoma State during the February signing period now dry, we’re going to be taking an updated look at the complete signing class.

We’ve published the late signing period additions of quarterback Ethan Bullock, linebacker Lamont Bishop, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, as well as offensive lineman Josh Sills and defensive lineman Collin Clay that transferred into the program in January.

We’ve taken the time to go back through the profiles of the athletes that signed in December and updated the necessary stats to give everyone a refresher course on the guys that Mike Gundy and Co. are bringing in in the 2020 class.

We’ll also be breaking down each player into positions groups just as we did in December.

Mike Gundy discusses the three athletes that signed during the late signing period.

Lamont Bishop, ILB, (Jr.) 6-3, 236, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest), Ill./Iowa Central C.C., Iowa

Lamont Bishop is a 6-3, 236-pound inside linebacker that is originally from Hillcrest High School in the Chicago-area. He only garnered Division II offers coming out of high school and felt he was better than that. He started both seasons at Iowa Central Community College with 41 and 39 tackles respectively. In his sophomore season he totaled 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four fumbles caused, one fumble recovered, and three interceptions despite going down with injury five games into the season. He has a nose for the football and will have three years to play two seasons at his four-year school destination. Bishop chose the Cowboys over offers from Southern Miss, UAB, Marshall, Jacksonville State, and Morgan State. He graduates in May and said he will report for the summer.

Mason Cobb, LB, 6-2, 226, Provo, Utah

Cobb is a heat seeking missile at linebacker that loves to tackle. He is thick in the lower body and core and very strong, but moves really well with a 4.6 and change in the forty and a 4.31 on the 5-10-5 shuttle. He also has a 29.1-inch vertical. His efforts this season earned him Utah Defensive Player of the Year. Cobb did also repeat as a Deseret News All-State, All-Region, and All-Conference performer as a senior. He earned all those honors his junior season with a team that finished 4-6 record and a 3-2 record in conference. He had very consistent numbers his senior season for a team that was much more successful with a 9-3 record and 6-0 championship season in league play. He’s a three-sport athlete that has also played basketball and baseball along with football. He would fit in as he is Polynesian in heritage and was nominated to the 2020 Polynesian Bowl Game in Hawaii. He visited Oregon State, Arizona, Louisville before Oklahoma State. He had offers from Utah State, Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV, and Yale.

Year/Season – UT-AT-Tackles – TFL – Sacks – Int. – Fum.F – Fum.R – Rushing – Receiving

2018 – Jr. – 60-59-119 tt – 11.0 tfl – 0.5 sks. – 3 int. – 1 – NA – 1 car.-6-yds. – 24 rec.-270-yds. 1 TD

2019 – Sr. – 63-55-118 tt – 11.0 tfl – 3.0 sks. – 3 int. – 2 – 2 – 3 car.-5-yds. 1TD – 14 rec.-114-yds.

Jeff Roberson, ILB, 6-2, 215, Choctaw, Okla.

Roberson is a freakish athlete with his size and his ability to run as he runs sprints and sprint relays in track. He was at Harrah as a sophomore and junior and was one of the top running backs in the state, but finished his senior season at Choctaw and focused on his play on defense and totaled over 170 tackles in helping the Yellow Jackets to a semifinal run in the playoffs before losing for the second time to Stillwater. Roberson saw his recruiting blow up in the summer as Kansas, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Texas Tech all offered with Oklahoma State right in there and Roberson wasted little time in accepting the Cowboys offer. Watching him play linebacker is a lot of fun with the combination of his quickness and his football IQ. His experience on the offensive side of the ball translates well in his play and anticipation on defense. Roberson was named first-team All-State by The Tulsa World and second-team All-State by The Oklahoman. He was also named All-State by the Oklahoma Coaches Association. The Oklahoman had him as a first-team All-Big City performer. As a junior at Harrah he was honorable mention All-State and honorable mention Little All-City according to The Oklahoman.

Year/Season – Rushing Stats – Rec. Stats – Tackles – TFL – Int.

2017/Soph. – 166 car.-763-yds. 8 TD – NA – NA – NA – NA

2018/Jr. – 143 car.-1,204-yds-13 TD – NA – 117 tackles-NA-NA

2019/Sr. – 9 car.-57-yds – 2 rec.-80-yds-2 TD – 173 tackles-8.0 tfl-2 int.

Cole Thompson, ILB, 6-2, 215, Norman, Okla.

Thompson is a great story in that he didn’t think he was good enough to play college football, which is nuts considering his ability to tackle and tackle a bunch. He ended up being named honorable mention All-State and second-team All-Big City by The Oklahoma. When he was chosen for the The Oklahoman’s preseason Top 30, he gave Scott Wright this quote, “I didn’t really think I was good enough,” said Thompson, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker who is No. 14 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 recruit rankings for the class of 2020. “It just never crossed my mind that I was any good.” His father is a firefighter and Thompson said he was thinking of enlisting in the military to get his college paid for. He showed up at an Oklahoma State camp and made a strong impression and it was long after that he was offered a scholarship. He played AAU basketball with then defensive end commitment Bryden Walker out of Bishop McGuinness, but Walker de-committed in the summer and switched to OU. Thompson is from Norman but said all along he wanted to be at Oklahoma State. He has good speed and plays a rawboned brand of physical football when you watch him.

Year/Season – UT-AT-Tackles – TFL – Sacks – Fum.F – Fum.R

2018/Jr. – 66-28-94 tackles – 8.0 tfl – 1.0 sack – 1 ff – 1 fr

2019/Sr. – 68-28-96 tackles – 10.0 tfl – 6.0 sacks – NA – NA