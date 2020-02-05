Updated Look at the 2020 Signing Class: Quarterback

STILLWATER – With the ink of the three expected signatures for Oklahoma State during the February signing period now dry, we’re going to be taking an updated look at the complete signing class.

We’ve published the late signing period additions of quarterback Ethan Bullock, linebacker Lamont Bishop, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, as well as offensive lineman Josh Sills and defensive lineman Collin Clay that transferred into the program in January.

We’ve taken the time to go back through the profiles of the athletes that signed in December and updated the necessary stats to give everyone a refresher course on the guys that Mike Gundy and Co. are bringing in in the 2020 class.

We’ll also be breaking down each player into positions groups just as we did in December.

Mike Gundy discusses the three athletes that signed during the late signing period.

Ethan Bullock, QB, (Jr.) 6-4, 213, Winter Park, Fla./South Dakota State Univ./City College of San Francisco

Bullock finished up at City College of San Francisco splitting the quarterback duties and he still completed 113-of-192 passes for 58.9 percent and 1,468-yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He came to San Francisco from South Dakota State where he red-shirted in the 2017 season and did not see action in 2018. In his red-shirt season he was named the Scout Offensive Player of the Week before key games against rivals North Dakota State and South Dakota. In high school in Florida he was honorable mention All-State and was named a top 60 player by the Orlando Sentinel newspaper for his play at Winter Park High School. As a junior and sophomore, he played at Orangewood Christian School and was first-team All=Conference as both a sophomore and junior. He will be a summer arrival at Oklahoma State.

Shane Illingworth, QB, 6-6, 230, Norco, Calf.

Rising up to the top level of competition in California high school football, Illingworth led Norco this season to an 8-3 record and a playoff berth with a 4-1 conference record. Physically elite with optimum size for a pro-style quarterback, Illingworth is also able to move well in the pocket and rescue and keep plays alive with his athletic ability. He has a very strong arm and is accomplished as a deep ball thrower, but also very good with the short and intermediate passing game. He earned Under-Armour All-American honors and was set to play in the All-American game on Jan. 2 in Orlando, FL, but elected to forego that in order to repair an injury sustained during his senior season. Illingworth was one of the eight signees that arrived at the start of the spring semester in January to get an early jump on spring football.

He made his commitment based on having family living in Oklahoma and that Norco, Calf. Is a ranching community that to him seemed very similar to Stillwater and the surrounding area.

Illingworth’s numbers are eye popping!

Year/Season – Att.-Comp.-Int. – Yards – Comp. % - TD Passes – rush att.-rush yards – rush avg. - TDs

2017-Soph. – 66-42-0 – 613-yds. – 64% - 10 TD – 16-33-yds. – 2.1-ypc – 1 TD

2018-Jr. – 264-167-7 – 2,739-yds – 63% - 29TD – 46-(-)17-yds. – (-)0.4-ypc – 1 TD

2019-Sr. – 230-150-2 – 3,081-yds. – 65% - 40 TD – 64-168-yds. – 2.6-ypc – 10 TD