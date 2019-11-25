Oklahoma State
Cowboy Football Checks In at No. 21

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football team continued to hold a spot in the national rankings this week, checking at No. 21 in both the Associated Press Poll and in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.

This marks the fourth time head coach and the Cowboys (8-3; 5-3 Big 12) have been ranked this season, and the program’s third consecutive week being in the top-25 in both polls.

This past Saturday, the Cowboys defeated West Virginia, 20-13, in a conference matchup to extend the team’s winning streak to four games. During this streak, Oklahoma State pulled off an upset against then-No. 23 Iowa State on the road, and beat TCU and Kansas at home.

Two other Big 12 teams appeared in both of the national polls this week, including Oklahoma (No. 7/7) and Baylor (11/10).

Oklahoma State will wrap up the regular season next Saturday against Oklahoma in Stillwater. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on FOX.

