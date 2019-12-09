Pokes in the NFL: Week 14

STILLWATER -- It was a solid week of action for the Pokes that are in the NFL. While not necessarily all the teams had success, the Pokes did. Let's start with the Seattle Seahawks.

They fell to the Los Angeles Rams 28-12 in LA over the weekend, but both Chris Carson and Tre Flowers had solid performances.

Carson led the way on the ground for Seattle with 15 carries for 76 yards, and hauled in three receptions for 15 yards.

As for corner Tre Flowers, he was second on the team in total tackles with six, all six being solo stops.

Seattle is one of the best teams in the league with a 10-3 record heading into next week's a game, a noon kickoff at Carolina on FOX.

Next up is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They held on to beat the Arizona Cardinals 23-17 at Arizona. Receiver James Washington has had a great past three weeks as he's combined for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Against Arizona, Washington was second in receptions as he hauled in four receptions for 33 yards.

As for Mason Rudolph, it's been a bit of a rough few weeks. Following the debacle in Cleveland, Rudolph was replaced with Rookie Devlin Hodges out of Samford who's played very well the past few games. As much as I don't want to say it, I'm not sure how much more of Rudolph we're going to be seeing this season.

As for the other side of the ball, Arizona corner Kevin Peterson didn't record any stats.

With the win, the Steelers move to 8-5 on the season and will host the Buffalo Bills in the NBC Sunday Night game of the week. Kick off is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CT.

Marcell Ateman and the Oakland Raiders fell to the Tennessee Titans 42-21. Ateman failed to record any stats. Oakland plays host to the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars this coming Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT on CBS.

The Baltimore Ravens continued their hot streak this past weekend as they beat the Buffalo Bills 24-17. Rookie running back Justice Hill had three carries for eight yards, bringing his season total up to 41 carries for 152 yards.

The Ravens place host to the New York Jets in this week's Thursday night game on FOX. Kick off is set for 7:20 p.m. CT.

Minnesota beat the Detroit Lions 20-7 this past weekend thanks in part to the leg of kicker Dan Bailey. Bailey was 2-for-2 on field goals, a long of 50-yards, and 2-for-2 on extra points.

Bailey and the Vikings head to Los Angeles this week to face the Chargers at 3:05 p.m. CT on CBS.

The Dallas Cowboys continued their struggles this week as they fell to the Chicago Bears 31-24. Cowboy back....I mean tight end Blake Jarwin had a solid game as he hauled in six receptions for 50 yards on seven targets.

Dallas plays host the Rams this weekend with kick off scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.