Pokes in the NFL: Week 17

STILLWATER -- That's it, the NFL regular season is now over and complete and with it, we saw some great performances by former Oklahoma State football players.

We saw some great performances over the weekend, but we also saw great seasons.

Let's start with a Cowboy that found pay dirt for the second time this season: Justice Hill.

As a rookie, Justice has spent his time trying to earn reps while getting bigger, stronger and faster. Looking back to last week, JHill picked up his first career rushing touchdown against the Browns. This week against the Steelers, JHill picked up No. 2.

He would finish the game with 10 carries for 39 yards and one touchdown. He also hauled in one reception for 10 yards.

On the regular season, Justice finished with 58 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in eight receptions for 70 yards.

The Ravens finished the season with a 14-2 overall record and has a first round bye in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, on the other side of that Ravens-Steelers game, it wasn't a great game for Pittsburgh. They lost 28-10 and the only Cowboy playing, James Washington, had zero catches on three targets.

With the loss, the Steelers have missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Washington had a solid year though as he hauled in 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns. As for quarterback Mason Rudolph, he finished the season completing 62 percent of his passes, 176-of-283, for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the No. 1 seed San Francisco 26-21, but corner Tre Flowers had a good showing.

He finished with five solo stops, with the one sack you see in the video above. On the season, Flowers finished with 67 total tackles, 55 of which were solo stops, eight defended passes, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

As for running back Chris Carson, he finished top-five in the league with 278 carries and 1,230 yards. He also had seven touchdowns, which was top-15 in the NFL. Carson suffered a season ending hip injury last week against the Cardinals.

As for the Seahawks, it's a battle of the birds in the Wild Card as they host the Eagles this coming Sunday with a 3:40 p.m. kick on NBC.

The Bills fell 13-6 to the New York Jets, but the game featured former Oklahoma State standout Vincent Taylor. Taylor finished with one solo stop, and had a pass breakup.

While it didn't make much sense as he was playing very well, the Dolphins released Taylor at the beginning of the year and he's spent the season in Buffalo. He finished the year playing in just three games and recorded six solo stops.

The Bills will be traveling to Houston to face the Texans in the Wild Card round this weekend. Kick is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. on ESPN.

The Lions fell to Green Bay 23-20, but receiver Chris Lacy finished with two receptions for 12 yards. In seven games this season, Lacy hauled in three receptions for 60 yards.

The Lions finished with a 3-12-1 record and will not be participating in the playoffs.

Dan Bailey continued his hot streak this weekend in the 21-19 loss to Chicago. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, and 1-of-1 for extra points to finish the game with 13 points. Bailey finished the regular season hitting 93 percent of his field goals, his highest percentage since the 2015 season.

The Vikings face the Saints in the Wild Card round this coming weekend with a 12:05 p.m. kick on FOX.

The Dallas Cowboys trounced the Washington Redskins 47-16, but failed to make the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

Tight end Blake Jarwin was only targeted once on the game and finished with no receptions. Jarwin did however finished the season with 31 receptions for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

The Oakland Raiders fell to the Denver Broncos 16-15 and have missed the playoffs.

However, receiver Marcell Ateman had a solid game as he hailed in three receptions for 46 yards. Ateman finished the season with five receptions for 116 yards.