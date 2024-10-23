OSU Football: 3 Baylor Players to Watch in Big 12 Battle
Oklahoma State hasn’t won a game in six weeks, but it has a chance to change that on Saturday.
The Cowboys have lost four straight games, with their most recent coming at BYU in the final seconds. Without a conference win this season, the Cowboys will head to Waco to face another 3-4 opponent.
While the Bears will enter Saturday with the same record as OSU, they have some momentum on their side. After losing their first three conference games, the Bears earned a dominant win at Texas Tech as they try to turn their season around.
Three Bears to watch against OSU:
QB Sawyer Robertson
Although Baylor has had a bad season, Robertson has been a bright spot in Waco. In his second season at Baylor, he has thrown 14 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Robertson has also shown his ability to run, with 131 rushing yards this season.
Last week against Texas Tech, he completed 21 of his 32 passes for 274 yards and five touchdowns to win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Considering Robertson is getting into a groove in the second half of the season, he could be a significant problem for OSU’s defense, which is highly susceptible to big play.
WR Josh Cameron
Helping Robertson in the passing attack, Cameron is the leading receiver for the Bears this season, catching 24 passes for 352 yards and seven touchdowns, which leads the Big 12. Against Texas Tech, Cameron had six catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns.
Along with his catching ability, Cameron is elusive in space, which makes him a dangerous punt returner. This season, Cameron has returned 11 punts for a nation-leading 248 yards and 22.5 yards per return.
RB Bryson Washington
Forming a big three offensively with Robertson and Cameron, the sophomore won Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his outing against Texas Tech. In that matchup, he had 10 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
That performance nearly matched his entire season total, which could give him confidence coming into Saturday’s game against OSU. The Cowboys have struggled mightily to stop the run, and Washington’s threat as a receiver could also give Bryan Nardo’s defense fits.
READ MORE: Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 9
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.