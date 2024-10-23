Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 9
All but two of the Big 12’s teams will be in action in an interesting week for the conference title race.
Going into Week 9, each Big 12 team is seven games into the year and has four conference games under its belt. With six teams sitting at one or fewer losses in conference play, the Big 12 is still wide open.
Ranking every Big 12 game in Week 9:
1. Cincinnati at Colorado (9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN)
As everyone expected, the only matchup of Big 12 teams with one conference loss in Week 9 will kick off in Boulder. As the Buffaloes continue their season of proving the doubters wrong, the Bearcats are looking to make a name for themselves in a power conference. With only four games left after this contest, one team could be in prime position to make a surprise run to Arlington.
2. No. 11 BYU at UCF (2:30 p.m. on ESPN)
BYU narrowly avoided an upset last week against Oklahoma State, but the pressure to remain unbeaten will only mount as the season progresses. While UCF has struggled recently, the Cougars will be traveling multiple time zones for the matchup. Considering UCF’s upset against OSU last season, the Knights could be primed to play spoiler again this season.
3. Kansas at No. 17 Kansas State (7 p.m. on ESPN2)
Kansas has been arguably the Big 12’s most disappointing team, while Kansas State is the only preseason favorite living up to expectations. Although the Jayhawks are 2-5, four of their losses have been in one-possession games, and they are coming off a 42-14 win against Houston going into the Sunflower Showdown.
Avery Johnson and company should be able to take care of business in Manhattan, but this game has the potential to turn into a shootout.
4. Texas Tech at TCU (2:30 p.m. on Fox)
This game joins Cincinnati-Colorado as the only other Big 12 game to feature two teams with a winning record. While TCU is even in conference play, it could push its in-state rival out of the Big 12 title picture with a win. After a surprising blowout loss against Baylor in Lubbock, the Red Raiders need to bounce back.
5. Oklahoma State at Baylor (2:30 p.m. on ESPN+)
After a heartbreaking defeat at BYU, the Cowboys are desperate to get a win. Still the only team without a win in Big 12 play, OSU will look to follow in the footsteps of Baylor, which won its first conference game at Texas Tech last week. With injuries plaguing OSU’s defense, this could be a high-scoring affair.
6. West Virginia at Arizona (5 p.m. on FS1)
Both teams entered the season as dark horse contenders in the conference, but neither team has been able to live up to those expectations. As both teams enter the contest with losing records, a bowl game is far from certain for these schools.
7. Utah at Houston (6 p.m. on ESPN+)
If you have an opportunity to watch paint dry, that will be a much more entertaining experience. These two teams are the lowest-scoring teams in Big 12 play, combining for 102 points across eight games. With the over-under set nearly 20 points lower than any other conference game, this could be one of the least-entertaining Big 12 games all season.
