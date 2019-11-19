Oklahoma State
20 Cowboys Named to Academic All-Big 12 Team

Zach Lancaster

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football program had 20 honorees named to the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 team, announced by the league office Tuesday.

OSU has now had 20 or more Academic All-Big 12 honorees in three straight seasons. The Cowboys’ 112 overall honorees in the past five years ranks OSU second in the league during that time span, behind only Kansas State.

Of Oklahoma State’s 20 honorees, 16 were selected as first-team members, which marks the second-highest total in school history. The five highest totals for first-team Academic All-Big 12 selections in OSU football history have come in the past five seasons, as OSU had 13 in 2015, 12 in 2016, 20 in 2017, 13 in 2018 and now 16 in 2019.

Several Cowboys are receiving recognition for multiple times in their careers, highlighted by Matt Ammendola who becomes just the eighth player in school history to earn four academic all-conference honors and the sixth to earn four first-team honors. The last Cowboy to earn four first-team honors was Charlie Moore from 2010-13. Ammendola was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team last week.

Four other Cowboys become three-time first-team honorees, including Amen Ogbongbemiga, Dillon Stoner, Logan Carter and Landon Wolf, while Brock Martin earned his second straight spot on the first team. Marcus Keyes was named to the first team this year after being named to the second team in both 2016 and 2018.

Tyrell Alexander and Cameron Murray round out the multiple-time winners as they were both named to the second team. Alexander also earned first-team honors in 2017 and second-team honors in 2018, while Murray earned first-team honors in 2017.

To earn a spot on the first-team Academic All-Big 12 squad, one must maintain a 3.20 or higher GPA either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

The complete list of Cowboys on the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 teams:

Player
Team

Matt Ammendola

First Team

Jarrick Bernard

First Team

Logan Carter

First Team

Braden Cassity

First Team

Amadou Fofana

First Team

Alex Hale

First Team

Matt Hembrough

First Team

Marcus Keyes

First Team

Carson Kropp

First Team

Brock Martin

First Team

Tanner McCalister

First Team

Amen Ogbongbemiga

First Team

Relijah Sherman

First Team

Dillon Stoner

First Team

Landon Wolf

First Team

Hunter Woodard

First Team

Tyrell Alexander

Second Team

Hunter Anthony

Second Team

Cameron Murray

Second Team

Spencer Sanders

Second Team

