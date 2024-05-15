OSU Football: Avoiding Slow Start Imperative for Cowboys in 2024
Oklahoma State has had rough starts in past seasons, but carrying momentum into game one is a must in 2024.
Last season, OSU went 10-4 and made the Big 12 Championship, but it did not look promising in September. OSU’s season began with a grinded-out victory against Central Arkansas.
In the fourth quarter, OSU was in a one-possession game against an FCS team. Unfortunately, it was not its first close call in recent seasons.
The Cowboys took care of business at Arizona State, but they fell in back-to-back weeks against South Alabama and Iowa State. Those losses took the wind out of the program before finishing strong.
Although the Cowboys finished 8-2 in their final 10 games, another slow start could derail their hopes of competing for a conference title and making the College Football Playoff. However, the Cowboys’ slow starts have become a trend.
The 2022 season is notable for how OSU collapsed midseason, but a firm foundation was not always there. OSU had mostly solid performances in the first half of the season, but giving up 44 points in the season opener against Central Michigan was concerning for a team that prided itself on defense a year earlier.
Even in 2021, when OSU lost only one of its first 12 games, the team had three straight one-possession wins against Missouri State, Tulsa and Boise State to begin the season. Albeit each team was solid, the Cowboys did not look like a team that would eventually become a top squad.
Considering most opening games come against one of OSU’s worst opponents, its underperformance has been noteworthy. OSU has not scored at least 30 while holding its opponent below 30 in a season opener since 2018.
With the Cowboys opening the season against South Dakota State, which has won 29 straight games, another slow start could cause a crushing blow.
