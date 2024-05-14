Oklahoma State Offers Local 2026 Four-Star Wide Receiver
Oklahoma State football has been cooking on the recruiting trail for the 2025 recruiting class. They've got nine commitments, leaving them with the No. 24 recruiting class nationally early in the cycle. Still, this doesn't keep Mike Gundy and his staff from being forward-focused.
On Monday, Gundy and his staff offered a local four-star wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. Norman North's Mason James reported an offer from Oklahoma State on Monday.
James is the No. 3 prospect in Oklahoma for the 2026 recruiting cycle, and the No. 27-ranked wide receiver in the class. As the No. 172 player in the nation, landing James would be huge for the Cowboys.
The 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver would be an elite pairing with 2025 four-star quarterback commit Adam Schobel -- who the program flipped from Baylor. The team is bringing in a very good quarterback in 2025, adding to an already solid quarterback room. The supporting talent is there and the team has shown no struggle to bring in skill position players or those in the trenches.
Bringing in James would just add more and more juice to the roster, and would be a great addition to the 2026 class, which could hold some expectation in terms of landing talent as Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy have been able to thrive on the 2025 recruiting trail.
Beating Oklahoma out in local recruiting battles would be huge, too, especially as the program is headed to the SEC and will be an appealing landing spot, even more so for a Norman prospect.
It's good to see Oklahoma State offering plenty of strong 2026 talents early as they can begin building and nurturing that relationship to potentially land more strong talents moving forward.
If the team can continue finding success on the trail, remaining atop the Big 12 heading into the new era could be a strong possibility in Stillwater.
