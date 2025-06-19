OSU Football: Barry Sanders' 1988 Season Tabbed as 'Unbreakable Record'
Oklahoma State is home to one of the best seasons in college football history.
Throughout OSU’s history, there have been numerous great players to play for the Cowboys. With Hall of Famers and all-time greats gracing the field in Stillwater, OSU has had a storied history of stars.
Of course, there is still one star who shines above all of the others when it comes to college football glory. No, the Cowboys have never won a national title, but they do have one player who earned a Heisman Trophy.
In 1988, Barry Sanders had what many still believe is the greatest individual season in the history of the sport. And frankly, it’s hard to argue with anyone who holds that opinion.
Sanders’ season was clearly special at the time, with him breaking some unbelievable records. While records are meant to be broken, some might just stand forever.
In a recent article, ESPN ranked the top 10 unbreakable records in college football. While Oklahoma’s 47-game winning streak earned the top spot, Sanders’ 1988 season took the No. 2 position.
While Sanders holds multiple records for that season, his most notable is the single-season rushing record. Officially, he holds the record at 2,628 yards, a record that was nearly broken by Ashton Jeanty just last season.
However, as ESPN noted, Jeanty’s season still didn’t come close to the absurdity of Sanders’ campaign. While Jeanty had 2,601 yards in 14 games, Sanders earned another 28 yards in only 11 contests.
Of course, in 1988, bowl games didn’t count toward official stats. If Sanders’ Holiday Bowl counted toward the official NCAA numbers, he would have 2,850 yards in a 12-game span.
A truly unbelievable season for Sanders that simply can’t be matched. While some of the best running backs in college football have come around in the nearly 40 years since Sanders was on the field for the Cowboys, none have come close to hitting Sanders’ numbers.
Although some players might hit stretches that match his impact or have total numbers that eventually eclipse his 2,628 yards with more games played, Sanders’ fall of 1988 will likely stand forever in some capacity.