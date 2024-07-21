OSU Football: Big 12 Games Among Closest in College Football
The Big 12 has had some of the most interesting results over the past decade.
Last season, Oklahoma State made the conference championship game for the second time in three seasons. However, OSU could not get the job done as Texas won the conference title and became the fourth different team to win the conference in the past four seasons.
In a recent CBS Sports article, Tom Fornelli broke down which conferences play in the most one-score games. Anyone who watches the Big 12 on a consistent basis knows the parity within the conference has been consistent throughout the past decade.
Fornelli took the past 10 years of results, minus the outlier of the Covid year in 2020, to assess which conference plays the most close games. Unsurprisingly, the Big 12 played a higher percentage of one-score games than any other conference.
READ MORE: OSU Track: Oklahoma State Star Mehdi Yanouri Sets Program Record in 800-Meter Race
The Big 12 narrowly edged out the ACC for the top spot, with 42.32% of its games finishing within eight points. OSU was no stranger to the tight games of the Big 12 in 2023, with five of its nine conference games ending within eight points.
While the Big 12 has its fair share of close games, it has also been one of the least lopsided conferences in college football. In the same article, Fornelli broke down the conferences with the most three-score games, or games that had a margin of at least 17 points.
The Big 12 had the third-lowest rate of blowouts in the FBS, with only 39.72% of games finishing with a margin of 17 or more. Although the Cowboys’ 2023 campaign is remembered for the exciting finishes, they also had three games that finished in a blowout.
READ MORE: Can Ollie Gordon Rush For 2,000 Yards Next Season?
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.