Big 12 Announces Schedule Change

STILLWATER -- Get ready to change your calendars Cowboy fans because the Big 12 has announced a schedule change. Oklahoma State's Thanksgiving week game against Texas in Stillwater this November has been changed from Saturday the 28th, to Friday the 27th.

It also marks the second non-Saturday game for the Pokes in 2020 as they're also set to face Oregon State in Stillwater on Thursday, Sept. 3 to start the season.

The Big 12 also announced that they'll be moving the West Virginia and Iowa State game to Friday, Nov. 27 as well.

We won't know what channel the game will be on because television selections for the first three weeks of the season and any non-Saturday games aren't due until June 1, 2020.

While people will now have to change their Thanksgiving travel plans just a bit so they can be back in and around Stillwater on Friday, I don't think it will be that big of an imposition for Cowboy fans as the Pokes are projected to have a solid 2020 season.

With Spencer Sanders having another year in the system, the return of Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace, Rodarius Williams, the defense returning 10 out of 11 starters, plus the return of some solid back ups, not to mention receivers coach Kasey Dunn's promotion to offensive coordinator, the Pokes should be a very dangerous team this coming season.

It's the final home game of the season for the Pokes, so it'll be senior night and the final game of the regular season. Texas returns starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger to the mix, so the showdown in Stillwater should be one that gets people rather excited.