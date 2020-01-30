Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Big 12 Announces Schedule Change

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Get ready to change your calendars Cowboy fans because the Big 12 has announced a schedule change. Oklahoma State's Thanksgiving week game against Texas in Stillwater this November has been changed from Saturday the 28th, to Friday the 27th.

It also marks the second non-Saturday game for the Pokes in 2020 as they're also set to face Oregon State in Stillwater on Thursday, Sept. 3 to start the season.

The Big 12 also announced that they'll be moving the West Virginia and Iowa State game to Friday, Nov. 27 as well.

We won't know what channel the game will be on because television selections for the first three weeks of the season and any non-Saturday games aren't due until June 1, 2020.

While people will now have to change their Thanksgiving travel plans just a bit so they can be back in and around Stillwater on Friday, I don't think it will be that big of an imposition for Cowboy fans as the Pokes are projected to have a solid 2020 season.

With Spencer Sanders having another year in the system, the return of Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace, Rodarius Williams, the defense returning 10 out of 11 starters, plus the return of some solid back ups, not to mention receivers coach Kasey Dunn's promotion to offensive coordinator, the Pokes should be a very dangerous team this coming season.

It's the final home game of the season for the Pokes, so it'll be senior night and the final game of the regular season. Texas returns starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger to the mix, so the showdown in Stillwater should be one that gets people rather excited. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Add Impressive Junior College Linebacker To 2020 Class

Oklahoma State has landed an additional piece to the 2020 class. Iowa Central Community College linebacker Lamont Bishop committed to the Cowboys Sunday afternoon, just hours after reporting his offer, after spending the weekend on campus for an official visit.

Marshall Levenson

by

Orange Tuono

Hoops Notes: Boynton and Co. out on Recruiting Trail

Mike Boynton has been out on the road recruiting this week trying to shore up the future of Oklahoma State basketball, including offering a four-star guard out of Kansas City.

Zach Lancaster

C.J. Moore Enters Transfer Portal

In a rather unexpected move, Oklahoma State receiver C.J. Moore has entered the transfer portal.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cowgirls Prepare for Arkansas and Tulsa Hoping Hard Lessons were  Learned

Oklahoma State tennis coach Chris Young talks about his team coming back from a loss to Ohio State.

Robert Allen

Five Reasons You Want to Get on Board with Cowgirls Softball

Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski has his softball program ready to get back to the College World Series

Robert Allen

Cowboy Football Notes: Moore Departed, Defenders Wrestling, Focused Ahead

Oklahoma State football notes as the recruiting season winds down for 2020, another receiver on the transfer portal, two defensive players back on the wrestling mat, and good signage in the football office

Robert Allen

by

Spud the Poke

Pokes Offer One Of Texas' Top Gunslingers

Ewers is the first offer at the quarterback position for the class of 2022, and it is a quality one. In 2019, Ewers passed for 3,998 yards with 45 touchdowns while completing 72% of his passes.

Marshall Levenson

Three Cowboys Selected For Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Three Oklahoma State cowboys have been tabbed as Preseason All-Big 12 selections.

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboy Football up for 'Military Appreciation Uniform of the Year'

Cowboy football had one of the best uniform combos in college football when Justin Williams and the equipment staff came up with the military appreciation unis.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys' Second Half Collapse Results in 65-50 Loss to Kansas

Oklahoma State showed promise late in the first half, but completely fell apart in the second half to lose to Kansas 65-50.

Zach Lancaster

by

Mojo52