OSU Football: Can Cameron Epps Build on Impressive Freshman Season?
One of Oklahoma State’s young stars burst onto the scene last season, and 2024 could see another jump for him.
Last season, Oklahoma State’s defense was among the best in the country during its five-game winning streak, which turned the season around. In 2024, the Cowboys will bring back almost every starter on that side of the ball.
As OSU has more returning production than almost any team next season, the Cowboys will look for their stars to continue their stretch of impressive play. They will also look for those who showed star potential last season to make another leap. Not many players fit that description better than safety Cameron Epps.
READ MORE: Former OSU Wreslter Inducted Into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
After playing in four games and redshirting in 2022, Epps was one of OSU’s most electric freshmen last season. In 2023, Epps led the Cowboys in interceptions with three and tied for second among FBS freshmen.
Epps’ breakout performance came in perhaps the Cowboys’ most important win of the season. After losing two straight and coming off a bye week, OSU hosted Kansas State in a Friday night blackout as it tried to avoid a 2-3 start for the first time in the Mike Gundy era.
Against the Wildcats, Epps had two interceptions, including a pick-six right before halftime to give OSU a 13-point lead.
Epps had another interception a few weeks later in OSU’s dominant win against Cincinnati. Alongside Kendal Daniels, the Cowboys had an impressive safety duo that will return next season.
As the last line of defense in the secondary, Epps showed flashes of being the Cowboys’ safety of the future. With another three seasons of eligibility, Epps’s ability to force turnovers and make big returns will help OSU have an opportunistic defense again next season.
As he cuts down on the freshman mistakes he made throughout last season, the Cowboys’ defense will only become more mature and disciplined, which will be instrumental for their hopes of making the College Football Playoff.
READ MORE: Analyzing Oklahoma State's Toughest Opponents in the New-Look Big 12
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.