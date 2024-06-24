OSU Football: Can the Cowboys' Offense Be Among the Highest Scoring in the Nation?
Oklahoma State has been known for its high-scoring, up-tempo offense in the Mike Gundy era, and after some down seasons, the Cowboys could make their way back to the top.
When thinking about OSU, most people might think about the rapid offenses and deep balls from the eras of Mason Rudolph or Brandon Weeden. However, in the past several seasons, OSU has struggled to find that groove on offense.
Last season, OSU scored 29.6 points per game, which ranked 55th in the country. Along with being the fourth-worst ranking in Gundy’s 19 seasons, it was the first time OSU had not cracked 30 points per game since 2014.
Under Gundy, OSU has had more seasons in the top 10 in points per game than seasons outside the top 50. OSU’s most recent top 10 season came in 2017, when it ranked fourth with 45 points per game.
Although the high-flying offense makes scoring more a bit easier, the Cowboys’ ground attack with Ollie Gordon could help them have one of their most dynamic and high-scoring offenses in years.
OSU showed signs of a high-scoring offense last season. After OSU’s bye week helped the team turn things around, it averaged 32.6 points per game in the final 10 games. That mark would have been good for 29th in the FBS.
With so much returning production for the Cowboys on both sides, OSU’s offensive chemistry and talent will not be the only factor in helping them If OSU’s defense can continue its momentum from last season, Bryan Nardo’s unit could help the offense get more opportunities and set them up with good field position.
Considering Ollie Gordon’s ability to break things open as the game goes along, OSU’s fourth-quarter scoring could be among the best in college football. Although there are many factors involved, a quick-strike, high-scoring offense could be a staple of OSU’s 2024 season.
