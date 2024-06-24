OSU Softball Receives Commitment From New Mexico Transfer
Oklahoma State’s offseason continues to be a success.
On Sunday, OSU softball received another commitment. This time, Rachael Hathoot, a transfer infielder from New Mexico, committed to the Cowgirls for the 2025 campaign. Going into her final year of eligibility next season, Hathoot has had a successful tenure at New Mexico.
Last season, Hathoot batted .382 for the Lobos, finishing with 66 hits to lead the team in both categories. As a reliable hitter, Hathoot had a couple of home runs and 12 RBIs in the 2024 season.
READ MORE: Former OSU Wreslter Inducted Into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
Before that, Hathoot had a career-best season in 2023. With a batting average of .396, she finished the year with 91 total bases, three home runs and 31 RBIs, which were all career highs.
Hathoot finished her career at New Mexico with 176 games played and 178 hits. Those types of outputs should help Hathoot make an instant impact for the Cowgirls next season.
With Oklahoma and Texas out of the Big 12 next season, the Cowgirls will be among the favorites to win the conference next year, and Hathoot could be at the forefront of OSU’s offensive attack.
OSU coach Kenny Gajewski has already had a successful offseason in the transfer portal with additions, such as pitcher Ruby Meylan from Washington and catcher Amanda Hasler from NC State, bolstering the Cowgirls’ roster for next season. As OSU adds another valuable piece to the team with Hathoot, it looks to be in a position to make another trip to the Women’s College World Series next year.
READ MORE: OSU Football: Can Cameron Epps Build on Impressive Freshman Season?
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.