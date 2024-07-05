OSU Football: Could the Cowboys Have a Midseason Quarterback Change?
Oklahoma State is unlikely to have a quarterback battle in fall camp, but the starting spot could still be up for grabs later in the season.
Last season, OSU entered its first game against Central Arkansas with a three-quarterback system. With Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy splitting time at the position, OSU’s offense looked abysmal and culminated with a 33-7 loss to South Alabama to cap nonconference play.
OSU coach Mike Gundy named Bowman the starter ahead of the team’s first conference game at Iowa State. Although he did not have any impressive showings up to that point, his experience likely helped him win the job. Considering how last season began, the Cowboys will likely stick with the status quo and allow Bowman to defend his starting spot.
In 2023, Bowman threw for 3,460 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Although those are not the greatest numbers, putting OSU in a position to score with Ollie Gordon in the backfield is all the Cowboys needed from him in most situations.
Still, Rangel could challenge for the starting job if his potential offseason improvement catches the coaches' attention. In nine appearances over two seasons, Rangel has thrown for 883 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.
While other young quarterbacks, Maealiuaki Smith and Zane Flores, could see some playing time, they are unlikely to be in the mix, barring injuries.
With Bowman in his final season of eligibility, using Rangel could also help the team be in a better position for 2025. Considering the output on the field would likely be similar with either Bowman or Rangel, a change could be quick to happen with adversity.
Bowman’s status as the starter could depend on team success. If OSU can’t make it out of the nonconference slate unbeaten or looks to be a tier below Utah and Kansas State in September, a new guy under center could be in the cards.
With the current situation, OSU’s quarterback room could resemble 2013. Clint Chelf started the opener against Mississippi State and threw only six passes before he was benched for J.W. Walsh.
However, Chelf regained the starting job for the final seven games after Walsh completed only 20 of his 47 passes for three touchdowns and two interceptions in an upset loss at West Virginia and threw two interceptions against TCU a couple of weeks later.
Despite the faults of the quarterback situation in 2013, OSU still won 10 games and was a win away from the Big 12 title. OSU would rather avoid another quarterback controversy this season, but it could all be worth it if it ends in another 10-win campaign.
