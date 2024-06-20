OSU Football: Cowboys Land Four-Star Edge Michael Riles
Oklahoma State continues to bolster its future defense with its highest-rated recruit in 2025.
On Thursday, OSU received a commitment from Michael Riles, a four-star edge from Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas. Riles becomes the Cowboys’ second four-star commit in the 2025 class and the first defensive four-star.
According to 247Sports, Riles is the 29th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2025 class and 38th-best player in Texas. At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Riles adds size and athleticism to the OSU defensive front for 2025 and beyond.
In the 2022 season, Riles made 45 tackles, including 24 tackles for loss and three sacks. He was also a force in creating and securing turnovers, forcing two fumbles and recovering one.
As a four-star recruit, Riles was highly coveted by many elite programs throughout the country. Riles chose the Cowboys over offers from Texas, USC, Missouri, TCU and others. He also went on an official visit to Texas A&M earlier this month.
Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo continues his stretch of adding talent to OSU’s 2025 class with the addition of Riles. In the past week, Nardo has also secured commitments from three-star linebacker Donovan Jones and three-star safety Ayden Webb.
In his first full offseason as OSU’s defensive coordinator, Nardo has built on his success from the 2023 season. The Cowboys’ defense played a significant part in turning around the season and eventually finishing with 10 wins.
Considering OSU’s recruiting success on that end for the 2025 class, Nardo’s units look poised to lead OSU to more 10-win seasons in the future.
Considering the new-look Big 12, OSU will continue to be a premier contender for players who hope to compete at the top of a power conference. More additions like Riles should help the Cowboys stay near the top of the Big 12 for future seasons.
