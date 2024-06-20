OSU Football: Cowboys Make Top 25 of ESPN's Future Power Rankings
Oklahoma State’s long run of success looks poised to continue over the next few seasons.
In 2023, OSU finished 10-4 with a win in the Texas Bowl and a Big 12 Championship Game appearance. As Mike Gundy’s group navigates the everchanging college football landscape, OSU’s future looks bright.
In ESPN’s ranking of teams for the next three seasons, OSU came in at No. 23. The Cowboys were one of four Big 12 teams in the rankings, with Utah, Kansas State and Arizona making the list.
The rankings are determined through ESPN’s Future Power Rankings, which ranks teams based on their projection for the next three seasons. In ESPN’s previous FPRs, the Cowboys were unranked in the 2024 editions for quarterbacks, defense and offense while missing the cut in the 2023 team rankings.
Much of OSU’s success for the next three seasons will come from its young players’ development, but Ollie Gordon could be the most significant key to OSU’s success in that span. Although Gordon will be out of eligibility by the 2026 season, OSU’s star will have a decision to make after this season. Along with deciding whether to return to OSU or enter the transfer portal, Gordon could make the leap to the NFL.
Aside from the potential impact of Gordon’s decision, OSU’s experience will take a significant hit next season. With more returning production than almost any team next season, OSU also has an abundance of players in their final year of eligibility.
To replace those players, OSU will need strong recruiting classes, and the Cowboys are off to a solid start in that area. With a number of recent commits, including four-star edge Michael Ryles on Thursday, OSU boasts the No. 23 recruiting class in 2025, according to 247Sports.
If the Cowboys can build on their success from last season and stake their claim as the premier team in the new-look Big 12, OSU could be a consistent contender for the College Football Playoff.
