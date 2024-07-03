OSU Football: Looking Back at the Cowboys' Most Recent 60-Point Games
Oklahoma State’s season opener is less than 60 days away, but a 60-point game has eluded the team in recent years.
Throughout the Mike Gundy era, OSU has been known for its high-powered offenses that put up a lot of points without taking much time. However, the Cowboys’ offenses have not been among the best in the country in the past few seasons.
Since offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich left at the end of the 2018 season, OSU has not had a team rank in the top 35 in points per game. From 2010-18, OSU averaged at least 38 points in all but one season.
Of course, that included some high-scoring games from the Cowboys. With the 2024 season less than 60 days away, here’s a look at the Cowboys’ recent 60-point outings:
2022 vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff
After a 12-win season, the Cowboys got off to a hot start in 2022. In their third-straight win, OSU dominated an FCS team 63-7. Despite having 538 yards of total offense, no Cowboy reached 100 yards rushing or receiving. A 53-yard touchdown by Ollie Gordon in the fourth quarter pushed the Cowboys past the 60-point mark.
2021 vs TCU
In OSU’s blackout game in 2021, it faced a struggling TCU team and took advantage. Jaylen Warren and Dominic Richardson each broke the 100-yard mark on the ground and combined for five touchdowns in the 63-17 win. Meanwhile, a 63-yard Jaden Nixon touchdown in the final minutes gave the Cowboys their first 60-point game in a few years.
Before moving on, the Cowboys’ 2017 team was determined not to reach 60 points. In Mason Rudolph and James Washington’s final campaign, OSU had three 59-point games and a 58-point game but never reached the 60-point mark.
2016 vs Southeastern Louisiana
A week before disaster struck against Central Michigan, the Cowboys dominated their FCS opponent 61-7. OSU managed to have its highest-scoring game of the season despite not reaching 400 yards. In the matchup, OSU scored two touchdowns on fumble returns, and Taylor Cornelius’ touchdown run with three minutes left pushed the Cowboys to 61.
Every other 60-point game in the Gundy era:
2015 at Texas Tech: W 70-53
2015 vs UTSA: W 69-14
2012 vs Louisiana: W 65-24
2012 vs Savannah State: W 84-0
2011 at Texas Tech: W 66-6
2011 vs Kansas: W 70-28
2011 vs Louisiana: W 61-34
2010 vs Tulsa: W 65-28
2010 vs Washington State: W 65-17
2006 vs Baylor: W 66-24
