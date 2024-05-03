Oklahoma State Football Recruiting Update (5/3)
The Oklahoma State Cowboys had no spring football game in April. But this didn't stop them from remaining incredibly active. Mike Gundy and his staff got hot on the recruiting trail.
Early in the month, the program added talent to their 2025 class on both the offensive and defensive lines. They would then go on to add three wide receivers -- which they already had a wide receiver commit in February. Later in April, the Cowboys would flip four-star quarterback Adam Schobel from Baylor.
Through April, the program had eight commits to their 2025 recruiting class. Last December, the program added 17 signees to the program through the 2024 recruiting class. It seems Oklahoma State is ahead of the curve with its current class.
On Thursday, Oklahoma State secured their ninth commitment to the class, landing three-star tight end Jordan Vyborny out of Draper, UT. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end caught 13 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns during the 2023 high school football season.
While he holds offers from programs like Texas A&M, Kansas, Arizona, Oregon State and more power conference programs -- with official visits scheduled to Iowa State and Arkansas this summer -- Vyborny commits to Oklahoma State after visiting Stillwater in the middle of April.
The nine commitments to the Cowboys have Oklahoma State ranked No. 26 in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class with more room to climb as they secure more and more commitments.
Heading into a new era, a strong 2025 recruiting class will do wonders. The current iteration of the roster has plenty of experience, meaning they will be shuffling their way out of the program soon for one reason or another. The new-look Big 12 gives a big opportunity for Gundy and the Cowboys to continually be near the top of the conference when the season ends, and consistent recruiting can help Oklahoma State in doing so.
Want to join the discussion? Like All Pokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.