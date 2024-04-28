Cowboys Wide Receiver Signs With Los Angeles Chargers as Undrafted Free Agent
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are sending another alum to the NFL for the 2024 college football season. While no member of the 2023 Cowboys' roster heard their name called during the 2024 NFL Draft, they continue to send players to the league.
Shortly after the draft concluded, the Cowboys' official social media page shared that wide receiver Leon Johnson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent.
Johnson was among many incredible Oklahoma State storylines a season ago. The season turnaround might not have happened without Johnson's emergence. As a former Division III wide receiver, Johnson transferred to Oklahoma State planning to redshirt and develop for the season, waiting for an opportunity to shine.
With De'Zhaun Stribling's season-ending injury and other small injuries to Oklahoma State's wide receiver room, Johnson opted to burn his redshirt midseason. Against Cincinnati, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound receiver caught five passes for 149 receiving yards in what was an explosive Cowboys offensive performance. He finished the season with 33 catches for 539 receiving yards and one touchdown -- putting himself on the map to make the NFL.
Johnson now gets his shot with the Chargers, a move that will see him use OTA's and training camp to make a name for himself, and -- should he not earn a call-up by then -- will join the practice squad to continue developing and building toward an NFL career.
Again, Johnson's story to the league is just one of the many that compiled for an incredible 2023 season for Oklahoma State, which was arguably one of the most intriguing college football programs a season ago.
