2025 NFL Mock Draft: Dallas Cowboys Land OSU Superstar Running Back
The 2024 NFL Draft is now a thing of the past, with all seven rounds being completed and hundreds of dreams coming true. While Oklahoma State had no draftees, there was plenty of activity afterward with former Cowboys landing on teams as an undrafted free agent.
With this, NFL draft gurus are turning their focus to the 2025 NFL draft class and mock drafts -- something that will include Oklahoma State talents. AP dropped a 2025 NFL Mock Draft, using a draft order based on potential win totals according to betting lines.
Of course, superstar Ollie Gordon was selected in the first round of the draft, and doing so while heading to an ideal location. In this scenario, the Dallas Cowboys landed Gordon's services at pick No. 27.
"Cowboys grab a Cowboy to fill a need at running back," the AP wrote.
The Cowboys lost star running back Tony Pollard this offseason, leading them to return Ezekial Elliot to Dallas. They needed a cheap option to find production in the backfield. They'll likely have the same need next offseason, and they can get a bonafide star in the first round with their pick.
There's a reason Gordon is mocked to be a first-round pick as a running back. Last season, he was the Doak Walker Award winner. He did so while playing and touching the ball sparingly in Oklahoma State's first three contests. He finished the season with 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 285 attempts. He added 339 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown to his totals, helping him finish No. 7 in Heisman voting.
Evidently, Gordon is a superstar. He opted to return to Stillwater to an offense incredibly well-suited for him. He's only going to improve, post better numbers and improve his draft stock and Heisman chances. He'll also help the Dallas Cowboys find a superstar playmaker out of the backfield.
