OSU Football Parents Show Support for Mike Gundy

STILLWATER -- I received a call from Robert Allen Sunday morning directing me to an Oklahoman article by Jacob Unruh. You can click the link, but it's an article with quotes from some parents of Oklahoma State football players in support of head coach Mike Gundy.

Coach Gundy's had a bit of a wild week. It all started with an hour-long teleconference with members of the media. It was the first time he has spoken with the media since the outbreak of COVID-19.

He had plenty of things to say about the state of the country and expressed his hope to get back to normalcy as soon as possible.

His deadline of having players, coaches and personnel back May 1 is a little too ambitious, but there were some other quotes that got him in hot water with people.

He issued an apology Saturday afternoon and you can read that, as well as some of his other comments here in an article we put out yesterday.

It's not often that we put out an article based on an article from another publication, but it happens from time to time and this is one of those times.

Unruh spoke to a few parents of Cowboy football players about coach Gundy's comments on Tuesday, including standout defensive end Trace Ford's mother Desirae.

“I don’t think that Mike Gundy would ever — if he could — make the decision to deliberately put the kids in harm’s way,” Desirae told The Oklahoman. “That’s my opinion. Mike Gundy’s got sons. He’s got kids of his own. He wouldn’t do that. I just know that.

“I spent time talking to him when Trace was being recruited. He’s just a regular Oklahoma dad. He’s not an evil person.”

Staying on the defensive side of the ball, Unruh also spoke with defensive end Brock Martin's dad Robert.

“I think all the negative things that are coming through Twitter and everything are a lot of people that don’t like him,” Robert Martin, the father of defensive end Brock Martin told The Oklahoman. “I think a lot of people are taking it out of context. I think he said what he said because — just like I said on Twitter — he hopes they can get back.

“I’m pretty sure he said probably exactly what every coach across the United States is thinking. Somebody said it. It just happens to be Gundy.”

The Big 12 has banned all in-person events including workouts, recruiting, practices and competitions until May 31, allowing virtual meetings to take place for staffs and players, as well as recruiting. So, as I mentioned above, the return to the West End Zone of the entire staff and roster on May 1 is a little too ambitious.

Everything from returning to normal everyday life, as well as every sport season hinges on how the coronavirus situation continues to develop.