OSU Football: Running Back Depth Could Ease Ollie Gordon's Load
Oklahoma State’s offense will go as far as Ollie Gordon takes it, but he might have a lighter load in 2024.
The Cowboys enter 2024 looking to compete for a Big 12 title and their first trip to the College Football Playoff. After a 10-win campaign that featured Gordon leading the nation in rushing and winning the Doak Walker Award, he will be the top option again next season.
Gordon was a heavy-usage back last season, running for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. While OSU will need to rely on him again next season, coach Mike Gundy hopes his load will not have to be as large.
“There were games last year where he carried the ball around 30 times,” Gundy said. “I would prefer that not to happen and I'm hoping we have a couple guys that could get in there and steal 10-12 carries from him to keep him fresh. My guess is that's going to happen. We'll know a lot more in two weeks, but Ollie is bigger, stronger, faster and better conditioned now than he was at this time last year.”
Indiana transfer Trent Howland and Sesi Vailahi look to be potential contributors for the Cowboys. Howland was the leading rusher for the Hoosiers last season, carrying the ball 75 times for 354 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Vailahi redshirted as a freshman but had six carries for 27 yards in his two games last year.
"This year, the room we have is really great,” Gordon said. “Sesi being here last year, he knows a lot about the offense. With the new guys we have, they just need to learn the offense and I feel like we'll be a great room."
OSU will get its first opportunity to see what it has behind Gordon on Aug. 31 when the team opens the season against South Dakota State.
