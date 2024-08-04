Alan Bowman Looking to End College Career on a High Note
Oklahoma State’s quarterback has been around college football for six years but is looking for year seven to be his best.
Alan Bowman is entering his second season at OSU and seventh in college football across three different schools. While he has dealt with adversity throughout his career, Bowman has seen plenty of success throughout.
Bowman has thrown for 8,789 yards in 40 games with Texas Tech, Michigan and OSU. Although he struggled to keep a starting job throughout his time in Lubbock and Ann Arbor, another season in Stillwater could be the perfect step to the next chapter of his football career.
"Understanding that I can play this game at the highest level, in college and hopefully the NFL, knowing that I have the talent and ability,” Bowman said. “Through some injuries, head coaching changes and transfers, I haven't been able to truly show what I can really do. Now, it's one more year. There's no quarterback competition, no new school, no new offense I have to learn.”
The Cowboys entered last season with a bizarre quarterback situation, splitting time with their top three candidates for the nonconference schedule. Eventually, Bowman emerged as the full-time starter to begin the Big 12 schedule.
Throwing for 3,460 yards last season, Bowman has been one of the most overlooked players in the country. While OSU’s offense is dependent on the running game of Ollie Gordon, Bowman’s ability to give the team balance and be a consistent playmaker under center could make the Cowboys one of the most explosive teams in the country.
“Coming through last year that had a little bit of a rocky start, trying to figure out who we were as a program, as an offense and as a quarterback,” Bowman said. “Now with a full year under the belt, understanding and taking everyone under my wing and moving forward, it gives a lot of confidence for me. I know who we are. I know who I am as a quarterback and to play to our strengths. I'm just excited to go play."
