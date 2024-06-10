OSU Football: Where's Cowboys' Alan Bowman Rank Among FBS Quarterbacks?
Oklahoma State is heading into year two with Bowman under center, as the seventh-year college football quarterback brings a wealth of experience. He could see improved play, as continuity can be king in a world of transfers and roster turnover.
The Cowboys have plenty of continuity heading into the 2024 college football season. Ollie Gordon, the nation's leading rusher a season ago, along with a strong wide receiver corps headlines what could be an impressive Oklahoma State offense.
ESPN recently ranked each FBS team's current quarterback situation. Oklahoma State and Alan Bowman were put into Tier 5a, which is quite impressive given the 20 tiers available in the rankings.
ESPN's data suggests that multi-year transfers, which Bowman will be included in once again next season in his second season in Stillwater, are much more efficient throwing the football. If Bowman can find that efficiency, combined with his weapons within the offense, Oklahoma State could be mounting for an incredible season.
"An odd split for Oklahoma State's Bowman in 2023: When pressured, he was relatively smart with the football, tossing five TDs and just two interceptions. When not pressured, though? Ten TD passes and 12 picks," ESPN wrote.
Again, Bowman's efficiency with the football needs to improve if the team wants to be considered a serious threat in the Big 12. Data suggests he should be primed to improve in that aspect, throwing for fewer interceptions.
Bowman truthfully holds the keys to Oklahoma State's offense to the fullest. The offensive line has experience and is stout both in pass protection and in the running game. Gordon will lead an elite running back room. The wide receivers have a solid spread of talent and versatility. Bowman simply has to be effective under center and avoid turnovers on a large scale to unlock the offense.
