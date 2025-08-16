OSU's Hauss Hejny Could be Next to Shine in College Football Trend
Oklahoma State is set for another season, and its quarterback battle could follow the latest trend in college football.
Over the past few seasons, OSU has struggled to find consistent success. After the Cowboys won only three games last season, the program decided to make some significant changes.
OSU went from a top team in the Big 12 picture to now being viewed as a lock for the bottom half of the conference standings. Despite those struggles, the Cowboys still have a chance to turn things around and prove their doubters wrong next season, and it all starts at quarterback.
Going into fall camp, OSU had almost no idea who might be the starter in 2025. Although both Hauss Hejny and Zane Flores were around in the spring, there was still much to be determined when the team arrived back to Stillwater in July.
With under two weeks until the season kicks off, all signs are still pointing to Mike Gundy playing both of his quarterbacks in Week 1 against UT Martin. While it’s unlikely the quarterback battle is decided fully between now and opening kickoff, Hejny has a unique advantage to potentially earning the starting role.
Hauss Hejny is the latest follower
Throughout college football today, the transfer portal trumps every other method of adding talent. Signing a four-star quarterback out of high school doesn’t necessarily mean anything if they choose to bolt before their time comes.
Hejny proved that was the case when he chose to leave TCU in the offseason and head to Stillwater. Of course, his commitment to the Cowboys was no coincidence, as he was following Doug Meacham, who was hired as OSU’s offensive coordinator shortly before Hejny’s decision.
As The Athletic’s Antonio Morales recently wrote, the trend of quarterbacks following a coach to another school is only growing stronger. While Hejny isn’t necessarily the poster child of this new age, Morales still tabbed him as a name to watch.
“The Cowboys hired TCU receivers coach Doug Meacham as their offensive coordinator,” Morales wrote. “Oklahoma State has not named a starting quarterback, but Hauss Hejny, a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, followed Meachem from TCU to Stillwater.
“Hejny has to beat out Zane Flores for the starting role, but there is some familiarity here as the Cowboys try to rebound from a disappointing season.”
It’s hard to argue that Hejny could have a step up on Flores, despite this being his third year in Stillwater. Still, the Cowboys are sure to find the best quarterback to put themselves in a position to win next season, but any tossups will likely result in Hejny taking the snaps.