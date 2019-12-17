Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Hubbard Tabbed Consensus All-American

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – It was announced on Tuesday morning that Oklahoma State running back was named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News. That means that Hubbard became the 20th consensus All-American Cowboy in Oklahoma State history.

To be considered a consensus All-American, one must be honored by at least three of the five recognized All-America teams put out by these publications – the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of American, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

As of this morning and his selection by The Sporting News, Hubbard has his three first-team selections. The other two are the Associated Press and Walter Camp.

While they don’t count toward the consensus status, Hubbard was also named an All-American by Sports Illustrated, ESPN and CBS Sports. He also finished the season as a Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award finalist, as well as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

As mentioned above, Hubbard became the 20th consensus All-American in Oklahoma State history, as well as the ninth since the 2008 season. Hubbard also joins a long line of Oklahoma State running backs as a consensus All-American joining Bob Fenimore (1945), Terry Miller (1977), Thurman Thomas (1985), Barry Sanders (1988) and Kendall Hunter (2010).

Should Hubbard be named an All-American by the AFCA and the FWAA, then he will become Oklahoma State’s 10th unanimous All-American

Hubbard finished the season with 1,936 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. His 1,936 yards are the second-most rushing yards in Oklahoma State history, behind on Barry Sanders’ NCAA record of 2,850 yards in 1988.

According to Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations, Hubbard is on pace to finish the season with 2,097 yards following the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27. Should he do so, he would rank 18th in FBS history and third in Big 12 history. Since 2000, only seven Power Five players have rushed for more than 2,100 yards in a season and done so averaging more than Hubbard’s current mark of 161.3 yards per game.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Has Landed The Commitment of 2020 3 Star ATH Rashod Owens

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State has landed the commitment of San Antonio three-star Rashod Owens out of San Antonio Roosevelt. Read more.

Cowboys Hang on for Gutsy Win at Houston

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State squandered a 16-point fist half lead to Houston, but held on at the end to win 61-55.

Cowboy Football Senior Banquet Reveals Award Winners

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State football names award winners, including team MVPs Chuba Hubbard and Kolby Harvell-Peel and Team Captains at the senior banquet

Pokes Rank Well in First NET Rankings of the Season

Zach Lancaster

After the first 10 games of the season, Oklahoma State checks in at No. 41 in the first NCAA NET rankings of the 2019-20 season. Read more.

Is Chuba Hubbard Coming Back Next Season?

Zach Lancaster

After missing out on the Doak Walker Award, is Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard coming back for another season?

Oklahoma State Takes Bedlam Wrestling in Norman

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State beats Oklahoma in wrestling again

Bedlam Battle for Justin Harrington with Decision likely coming Monday night

Robert Allen

Bakersfield College DB Justin Harrington deciding between OU and Oklahoma State.

Less than Two Weeks to Texas Bowl

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State is less than two weeks away from playing Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl

Pokes in the NFL: Week 15

Zach Lancaster

A look at how for Oklahoma State football players performed in week 15 of action in the NFL.

Chuba Hubbard Earns AP All-American Status

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has earned AP All-American status. Read more