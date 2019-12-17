Hubbard Tabbed Consensus All-American

STILLWATER – It was announced on Tuesday morning that Oklahoma State running back was named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News. That means that Hubbard became the 20th consensus All-American Cowboy in Oklahoma State history.

To be considered a consensus All-American, one must be honored by at least three of the five recognized All-America teams put out by these publications – the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of American, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

As of this morning and his selection by The Sporting News, Hubbard has his three first-team selections. The other two are the Associated Press and Walter Camp.

While they don’t count toward the consensus status, Hubbard was also named an All-American by Sports Illustrated, ESPN and CBS Sports. He also finished the season as a Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award finalist, as well as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

As mentioned above, Hubbard became the 20th consensus All-American in Oklahoma State history, as well as the ninth since the 2008 season. Hubbard also joins a long line of Oklahoma State running backs as a consensus All-American joining Bob Fenimore (1945), Terry Miller (1977), Thurman Thomas (1985), Barry Sanders (1988) and Kendall Hunter (2010).

Should Hubbard be named an All-American by the AFCA and the FWAA, then he will become Oklahoma State’s 10th unanimous All-American

Hubbard finished the season with 1,936 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. His 1,936 yards are the second-most rushing yards in Oklahoma State history, behind on Barry Sanders’ NCAA record of 2,850 yards in 1988.

According to Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations, Hubbard is on pace to finish the season with 2,097 yards following the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27. Should he do so, he would rank 18th in FBS history and third in Big 12 history. Since 2000, only seven Power Five players have rushed for more than 2,100 yards in a season and done so averaging more than Hubbard’s current mark of 161.3 yards per game.