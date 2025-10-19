OSU Is Improving Despite Lack Of Results
It is no secret that Oklahoma State’s season has been disappointing and not at all what the Cowboys were expecting. From firing their head coach and their defensive coordinator, to losing players to the portal and to injuries, the Cowboys have been left battered and bruised, and the results have shown on the field.
After their homecoming loss to Cincinnati, the Cowboys are now 1-6 this season and 0-4 in the Big 12. In terms of tallies in the win column, Oklahoma State has continued to disappoint. Although if you dig deeper, you’ll find the Cowboys haven’t given up on this season yet, and have progressed slowly but surely as the weeks have gone on.
The Cowboys’ defense had given up over 300 passing yards in every Big 12 competition before this past Saturday. Although it wasn’t a huge improvement, the Cowboys held Cincinnati to 270 passing yards. The OSU run defense stepped up as well as the Bearcats only had 157 yards on the ground.
Cowboy defensive end DeSean Brown was able to cause commotion as he sacked Brendan Sorsby last night, which is only the second time Sorsby has been sacked all season.
Although it didn’t appear on the scoreboard, the Cowboy offense played one of its most efficient games of the season. In Sam Jackson V’s second start, he threw for 149 yards and completed 11 of his 19 passes. This is a big improvement from his 84 passing yards last week, when he only completed seven passes.
Rodney Fields Jr. also found his stride last night as he had 163 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. This beat his previous season rushing high, which was 113 against Tulsa. This was also the first time Fields Jr. had more than 50 rushing yards in a Big 12 game this year.
Not only have the stats gotten better for Oklahoma State, but its competitiveness in games has as well. OSU led 7-0 in its Week 7 game against Houston, which was the first time the Pokes had led a game since they took a 3-0 lead against Tulsa in Week 4.
This past Saturday, Oklahoma State stayed in the game all the way until the fourth quarter when Jackson threw a 100-yard pick-six. Even so, the Cowboys showed fight against a ranked opponent, and the crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium could feel it. With the Cowboys hyping up the crowd in between the third and fourth quarter, it gave a sense of life that hadn’t been felt in a long time.
Oklahoma State’s future looks rocky just like this season has, but there’s hope that a brighter day is coming as the Cowboys get better slowly but surely.