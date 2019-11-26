Pokes in the NFL: Week 12

STILLWATER -- We're down to only five weeks remaining of the NFL regular season, and there are several Cowboys that are in the playoff mix. We're going to be working our way through the teams and giving you an update on how the Pokes are doing.

Let's start with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If we're looking back throughout the rest of the season, this was easily one of James Washington's best games. He finished the night with three receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.

While he hauled in just three receptions, his 98 yards is a season-high for Washington.

As for quarterback Mason Rudolph...well, it wasn't his best of games. He finished the game going 8-of-16 for just 85 yards, one interception and was benched just before Devlin Hodges came in and threw the 79 yard touchdown pass to James Washington.

The Steelers will be back in action this coming Sunday, Dec. 1, in a rematch with the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh. I'm not sure if there's been a decision made on if Mason Rudolph will be back as the starter, but it'll be interesting to watch. Kickoff is slated for noon on CBS.

Vincent Taylor of the Bills was inactive this past weekend, but the Bills beat the Broncos 20-3. The Bills are in the annual Thanksgiving game this Thursday as they're playing the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Eagles this past weekend 17-9 and moved to 9-2 on the season. Running back Chris Carson finished the eight carries for 26 yards, but corner Tre Flowers had the second-best game of his season. He finished third in tackles for the Seahawks with seven total tackles, six of which were solo stops, three passes defended and one interception.

His six solo stops is his second highest total this season, and the three defended passes is his most this season. His interception was also his second on the season.

The Seahawks play host to the Vikings in the Monday night game on ESPN. Kickoff is slated for 7:15 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the New England Patriots this past weekend 13-9. With the loss, the Cowboys fell to 6-5. Tight end Blake Jarwin finished the game with three receptions for 17 yards. Dallas hosts the Bills for the Thursday Thanksgiving game at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

In the final game of the week, the Baltimore Ravens very easily beat the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 on Monday night and moved to 9-2 on the season. Running back Justice Hill set his season high in carries with eight, and recorded his second-highest rushing yards total with 27.

The Ravens take on the NFL's best, San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 1 in Baltimore. The game is scheduled for a noon kick on FOX.