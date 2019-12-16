Pokes in the NFL: Week 15

STILLWATER -- It was an incredibly successful week for a majority of the Cowboys that are in the NFL. A majority of the teams that Pokes are on won their games, and a majority of the Pokes contributed to those wins.

As we've done the past couple of weeks, because they've been really good the past couple of weeks, we're going to start with Chris Carson, Tre Flowers and the Seahawks.

The Seahawks were on the road at Carolina and won 30-24. Chris Carson had another great week as he lead the Seahawks in the rushing with 24 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

With those yards, Carson moved to 270 carries on the season for 1,190 yards and seven touchdowns. His 270 carries are second in the league and his 1,190 yards and fourth in the league.

As for Tre Flowers, he recorded six total tackles, five of which were solo stops. On the season, Flowers has 58 solo stops, one forced fumble, three interceptions and seven passes defended.

The Seahawks play host to the Arizona Cardinals this coming weekend, with kickoff slated for 3:25 p.m. on FOX.

The Dallas Cowboys finally got back in the win column as they throttled the Los Angeles Rams 44-21. It was a run-heavy game as the Cowboys combined for 263 yards on 45 carries, but tight end Blake Jarwin was second in receiving yards for Dallas. He hauled in two receptions for 40 yards on three targets.

On the season, Jarwin has 30 receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns.

Dallas has a rivalry showdown in Philly with the Eagles this weekend. Kickoff is slated for 3:25 p.m. on FOX.

The Vikings extended their win streak to two games this past weekend as they crushed the Chargers 39-10. Kicker Dan Bailey led the way in scoring as he was 4-for-4 on field goals, and 3-of-4 on extra points.

With the game, Bailey stretched his FG percentage to 91.7 on the season, and his extra point percentage is sitting at 90.5, numbers that have been drastically improved upon in the past few seasons.

Minnesota has the Monday night game next week as they'll host the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is slated for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

The Baltimore Ravens continued to be the best team in the NFL as they beat the New York Jets 42-21. Rookie running back Justice Hill carried the ball four times for 15 yards, bringing his season total to 45 carries for 167 yards.

The Ravens will travel to Cleveland as they'll try to get past Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Kickoff is slated for a noon start on CBS.

The Arizona Cardinals and Kevin Peterson beat the Cleveland Browns 38-24 this past Sunday and moved to 4-9-1 on the season. As for Peterson, he finished the game with two total tackles, one of which was a solo stop.

As mentioned above, the Cardinals will travel to Seattle for a 3:25 p.m. kick on FOX.

The Steelers rough season continued last night as they fell to the Buffalo Bills, 17-10. Receiver James Washington's chemistry with quarterback Devlin Hodges was on display once again last night as he led the way with five receptions for 83 yards.

On the season, Washington has 39 receptions for 694 yards and three touchdowns, a number that's greatly improved from his rookie season last year.

The Steelers will have a chance to pick up another win this coming weekend as they travel to New York to face the Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on CBS.

Receiver Chris Lacy and the Lions fell to the Buccaneers 38-17 this past week, continuing the horrible season for the Lions as they're now 3-10-1 on the year.

Lacy, however, was second on the team in yards as he hauled in one reception for 48 yards on two targets.

The Lions travel to Denver this weekend for a 3:05 p.m. kick on CBS.

As for the Oakland Raiders, they lost their last ever game in Oakland, 20-16 to Jacksonville. Receiver Marcell Ateman did not record any stats.